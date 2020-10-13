scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Watch: Mountain lion chases man after he stumbles on it during hike

Kyle Burgess was on a hike in the Slate Canyon Trail over the weekend when he saw the animal at the end of a turn, only to realise it was a mountain lion with its cubs.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 13, 2020 5:07:00 pm
cougar, cougar chase man, utah cougar chase, moutain lion chase utah man, man animal encounter, viral videos, indian expressThe man said local media that he didn't anticipate the video will go viral and only posted for friends on his profile.

A video showing a hiker being chased by a mountain lion or cougar on a trail in Utah is being widely shared on social media. The video shows the man frantically backtracking while trying to scare the animal away.

Kyle Burgess was on a hike in the Slate Canyon Trail over the weekend when he saw the animal at the end of a turn, only to realise it was a mountain lion with its cubs. The footage showed the mountain lion charging towards him, and him yelling expletives as he fled to safety.

“I found what I thought were bobcats on the trail during a run. Turns out they were cougar cubs and their mother was not happy to see me. She follows me for over six minutes acting very aggressive while I walk backwards up the trail. Very scary cougar encounter,” he wrote online while sharing the video.

“Go! Go! Go!” Burgess is heard yelling at the animal in the video recorded encounter. “Go away! I’m big and scary!”

“Come on, dude. I don’t feel like dying today,” he is heard saying at one point in the clip.

Watch the video here:

“I didn’t really know what kind of cubs they were or what animal they were. Once I did realised what they were, I was like, that’s mom right there. I’m screwed,” he told Fox 13. He added that he did all the “right things” by not turning around, making himself “bigger,” and making a lot of noise.

Burgess ultimately was able to throw a rock at the cougar, and it went away.

“It was a surreal moment,” he told The Salt Lake Tribune. “I go out on hikes all the time and you think nothing will really happen — until it does happen.”

Many pointed out that in the over six-minute-long video it’s visible that the man approached the animal and it was only trying to protect its young.

