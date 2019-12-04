Viral video: Scottish doctor sings to soothe infant while drawing blood

“This is something so special!” the baby girl’s mom wrote online expressing her gratitude to the doctor. “This is something so special!” the baby girl’s mom wrote online expressing her gratitude to the doctor.

In a video that’s going viral online, a Scottish doctor is seen singing Nat King Cole hit ‘Unforgettable’ to the baby as he draws blood using a syringe.

In the video, the baby is lying on her back as the doctor, identified as Dr Ryan Coetzee at Raigmore Hospital, sings to her.

The infant, who has Down Syndrome, keeps watching as the doctor sings and doesn’t react as the medical procedure is carried out.

“This is something so special!” the baby girl’s mother wrote while sharing the video and expressing her gratitude to the doctor.

“My daughter is usually distraught getting bloods done, she has had them done a huge amount of times but never has had a reaction quite like this, not one tear,” Shannon Wemyss, the mother of the infant wrote, while sharing the video.

“I have never met a doctor quite like this one, absolutely amazing. He had a smile on everyone’s face. An example of a job being more than a pay check at the end of the month. He has made our day,” she wrote.

“Singing to the patients has always been something I have done. It’s a natural thing for me to sing and when you work in paediatrics its fun to be silly and make the kids laugh,” said the doctor, who has been trained in classical music, in a statement released by the hospital.

He said the response to the video has been overwhelming and many have now been asking if he is the ‘singing doctor’. “But if it works for the patients then I’m happy,” he said.

On social media, people lauded the doctor and also remarked that he has a great singing voice. Many parents, who have visited the same hospital in the past, spoke of how the “singing paediatrician” has done the same for their kids.

