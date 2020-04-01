Follow Us:
Wednesday, April 01, 2020
COVID19

Viral Video: In UK, residents take to ‘socially distant’ dancing amid lockdown

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions from netizens, with many praising the collective community activity. "Any houses for sale? I'm moving here," tweeted a user while another wrote, "Love this..Glad it's helping keep morale up."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 1, 2020 8:27:48 pm
covid-19 lockdown, coronavirus, coronavirus india, coronavirus cases, coronavirus deaths Viewed over 3.2 million times, the 27-second video features a local fitness instructor leading the dance regime.

At a time when social distancing has emerged as the mantra for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, a video of a group of people doing the “socially distant” dance has surfaced online. Shared by a user Elsa Williams, the video shows people dancing outside their homes in England.

“Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11 am during lockdown. This was day seven,” Williams tweeted while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Viewed over 3.2 million times, the 27-second video features a local fitness instructor leading the dance regime. “A local fitness instructor Janet Woodcock leads the sessions. Distance dancing only lasts 10 minutes a day so it causes minimal disturbance. Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self-isolating, so they look forward to it,” tweeted Williams.

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions from netizens, with many praising the collective community activity. “Any houses for sale? I’m moving here,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “Love this…Glad it’s helping keep morale up.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement