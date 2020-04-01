Viral Video: In UK, residents take to ‘socially distant’ dancing amid lockdown

Viewed over 3.2 million times, the 27-second video features a local fitness instructor leading the dance regime. Viewed over 3.2 million times, the 27-second video features a local fitness instructor leading the dance regime.

At a time when social distancing has emerged as the mantra for fighting the coronavirus pandemic, a video of a group of people doing the “socially distant” dance has surfaced online. Shared by a user Elsa Williams, the video shows people dancing outside their homes in England.

“Socially distant dancing happens every day on our road at 11 am during lockdown. This was day seven,” Williams tweeted while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Viewed over 3.2 million times, the 27-second video features a local fitness instructor leading the dance regime. “A local fitness instructor Janet Woodcock leads the sessions. Distance dancing only lasts 10 minutes a day so it causes minimal disturbance. Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self-isolating, so they look forward to it,” tweeted Williams.

Had some people asking about the video—a local fitness instructor (Janet Woodcock) leads the sessions. Distance dancing only lasts 10 minutes a day so causes minimal disturbance. Mostly our road is kids and elderly residents who are self isolating, so they look forward to it. — Elsa Williams (@elsalwilliams) March 31, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has prompted several reactions from netizens, with many praising the collective community activity. “Any houses for sale? I’m moving here,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “Love this…Glad it’s helping keep morale up.”

What a wonderful way of keeping your spirits up. This is some neighbourhood #lockdown #SocialDistancing https://t.co/KAncnYddBs — Declan Kincaid (@KincaidDeclan) April 1, 2020

this is the happiest thing I’ve seen all week 🌞 https://t.co/bZhNLpn6Xw — Georgia Brown (@ge0rgiabrown) April 1, 2020

This is so cute omg😭 https://t.co/Y6vcjgm60Q — Jordy (@jorddthomass) April 1, 2020

imagine living on this road and being woken up everyday by music blasted at 11am everyday… no thanks https://t.co/Q4XL91sbrQ — cloudy @ kaigami week prep (@cloudyatm) April 1, 2020

Love this .. Glad it’s helping keep morale up — Ninja (@Obi1_Shinobi) April 1, 2020

Any houses for sale? I’m moving here 😂 — stinson (@StinsonHunter) March 31, 2020

