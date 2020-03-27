Follow Us:
Friday, March 27, 2020
COVID19

Reporter becomes viral meme after abandoning recording to avoid herd of bison

"Oh no, I ain't messing with you," the reporter is heard saying as he walks out of the frame. He keeps repeating the phrase as he shoves the camera in the trunk of his car.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 27, 2020 1:18:22 pm
reporter bison video, yellowstone national park, reporter reaction herd of bison, bison herd approaching reporter, Deion Broxton, Deion Broxton bison video, reporting tv bloopers, live reporting, indian express The reporter’s reaction has become a hit GIF online and it has triggered a meme-fest online. (Source: Deion Broxton/ Twitter)

A Montana-based reporter was all set to record his report in the Yellowstone National Park in the US when he noticed herd of bison headed in his direction. His reaction has now become a viral meme on social media, but has been praised by the national park as the right decision.

NBC Montana reporter Deion Broxton was at the national park to report its closure until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had set up his camera to record the report, when he noticed the herd headed in his direction.

Although no bison are visible in the video, Broxton’s reactions are there for all to see. “Oh my God. Oh my God,” Broxton says initially.

“Oh no, I ain’t messing with you,” he is heard saying as he walks out of the frame. He keeps repeating the phrase as he shoves the camera, that is still rolling, in the trunk of his car.

The video has since been viewed nearly 10 million times on Twitter alone, and has been receiving hundreds of comments. Broxton later posted a video of the herd after it passed him.

As the clip went viral, the official handle of the national park also tweeted about the incident and said the reporter’s response was perfect. They also shared a chart to show how far people should stay from wild animals and each other.

People on social media loved Broxton’s reaction, especially his ‘side-eye’ , and thanked him for some much-needed comic relief. It also became a very popular meme that was used to represent various situations — from someone coughing at a grocery store to  how the media should respond to US president Donald Trump’s press conferences.

The National Parks Service says that bison, one of the largest land animals in North America, can run up to 40 miles per hour and jump as high as six feet. Over the years, there have been many reports of tourists getting injured by the wild animals in the national parks as they attempt to take photos of them.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 27: Latest News

Advertisement