Reporter becomes viral meme after abandoning recording to avoid herd of bison

A Montana-based reporter was all set to record his report in the Yellowstone National Park in the US when he noticed herd of bison headed in his direction. His reaction has now become a viral meme on social media, but has been praised by the national park as the right decision.

NBC Montana reporter Deion Broxton was at the national park to report its closure until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic. He had set up his camera to record the report, when he noticed the herd headed in his direction.

Although no bison are visible in the video, Broxton’s reactions are there for all to see. “Oh my God. Oh my God,” Broxton says initially.

“Oh no, I ain’t messing with you,” he is heard saying as he walks out of the frame. He keeps repeating the phrase as he shoves the camera, that is still rolling, in the trunk of his car.

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020

The video has since been viewed nearly 10 million times on Twitter alone, and has been receiving hundreds of comments. Broxton later posted a video of the herd after it passed him.

Here’s the video of the bison I shot once I got a safe distance away lol pic.twitter.com/uL3XiR2ISR — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 26, 2020

As the clip went viral, the official handle of the national park also tweeted about the incident and said the reporter’s response was perfect. They also shared a chart to show how far people should stay from wild animals and each other.

A perfect example of what to do when approached by wildlife! 🤣 Thanks Deion for putting the #YellowstonePledge into action! https://t.co/A3h75AACeV https://t.co/YyZj7eK6gd — YellowstoneNPS (@YellowstoneNPS) March 25, 2020

Social distancing means avoiding large gatherings and maintaining distance (6 ft) from others. While we’re at it, remember to keep it at least 300 ft for larger wildlife. Check park websites for the most up to date information regarding access and services.#SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/BlqfvGflEO — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) March 25, 2020

People on social media loved Broxton’s reaction, especially his ‘side-eye’ , and thanked him for some much-needed comic relief. It also became a very popular meme that was used to represent various situations — from someone coughing at a grocery store to how the media should respond to US president Donald Trump’s press conferences.

Thank you, Deion for the best laugh I’ve had in days. This also sums up how we are all feeling. https://t.co/9duihuaiwn — Danny Zuker (@DannyZuker) March 25, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂 cracks me up!! Thanks — winkylee (@Unaffraid1) March 27, 2020

Deion, I could watch this a thousand times. You made my day!! I hope you are doing well. — Megan McHale Gilbert (@MeganPGilbert) March 26, 2020

They’re massive. Take a dairy cow, double it in size (at least), give it a bunch of fur, horns, and an anger management problem, and bam! That’s a bison. — Hostrauser (@hostrauser) March 25, 2020

It appears you made the right call. And may your side eye be forever imortalized as an overused gif — Scottie Pimpin’ (@mitchelljames53) March 26, 2020

When I see someone cough in the grocery store. pic.twitter.com/7QX7DjBP2m — C-Recks (@lyric2go) March 25, 2020

This is how I feel about 2020 in general. — Marco Mannone (@MarcoMannone) March 25, 2020

This is how media should respond to Trump press conferences. — Freddie Johnson (@Freddie24495909) March 25, 2020

When that one coworker starts coming your way to interrupt your conversation pic.twitter.com/pqlleaGlhe — PrimaDonna🇬🇭♒ (@BeamBunnyUp) March 25, 2020

When you see your ex at the grocery store. https://t.co/48t3BycjIz — Casey Feindt (@CaseyFeindt) March 26, 2020

Me the last two weeks when people walk too close to me at the park https://t.co/VAXyaOPPJP — Laura Barrón-López (@lbarronlopez) March 25, 2020

Also, me at the grocery store today when approached by neighbors wanting handshakes… https://t.co/S4B2llOLSH — Ryan McGee (@ESPNMcGee) March 25, 2020

People avoiding the Instagram challenges https://t.co/tXTJx6gqPw — prim pardashian (@geequint) March 26, 2020

#lawtwitter Potential client: “I have a $10 million case. I’ve also had to fire my last three attorneys.” Me: https://t.co/N5kCOC0Ifz — 😷Socially Distant Johnny Danger😷 (@K_NoiseWaterMD) March 25, 2020

The National Parks Service says that bison, one of the largest land animals in North America, can run up to 40 miles per hour and jump as high as six feet. Over the years, there have been many reports of tourists getting injured by the wild animals in the national parks as they attempt to take photos of them.

