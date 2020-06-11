Viral Video: Snake hunter documents fight with 17-foot python

He then went on to explain how the reptile curled around him and took strikes at him to order to free herself. He then went on to explain how the reptile curled around him and took strikes at him to order to free herself.

A snake hunter’s encounter with a python in the swamps of Florida took a dramatic turn when his attempt to catch the reptile resulted in a bloodied fight. Python hunter and conservationist Mike Kimmel, who was on his way to catch a “man-eating” python, found himself in a difficult situation when the 17-foot-reptile attacked him.

Kimmel later took to his social media page, which goes by the name ‘python cowboy’, to give details about his terrifying experience. “Yesterday’s solo #Everglades islands python hunt was another one for the books! At 8 am I headed out into the swamp on my 14’ jon boat in search of an invasive #ManEater and at 11 am I found her…. she wasn’t coming without a fight,” Kimmel said his post.

He then went on to explain how the reptile curled around him and tried to strike in order to free herself.

“I noticed her almost immediately as soon as we crossed paths. She definitely was not afraid of me and started to slowly cruise through the vegetation as I carefully walked next to her trying to gauge exactly how large she was… As soon as I grabbed hold of her, I sealed my fate…no turning back now, she was coming for me! She immediately started to battle it out, taking strikes and pulling me into some tall grass with her, making it difficult to dodge her strikes… she was able to successfully get a bite on me.”

[This video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.]

Watch the video here:

Fortunately for Kimmel, he survived the encounter and was also able to document his fight with the python. He later shared the same on his Instagram account. “Here is a short clip from my capture on Monday of the #ManEater I’ve been after,” he wrote .

According to local reports, the snake was euthanised following the capture.

