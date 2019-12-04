Viral Video: Polar bear in Russia painted with graffiti, sparks outrage

The video came to light after it was uploaded on Facebook by a World Wildlife Federation employee based in Russia, Sergey Kavry, who said that he received it on a WhatsApp group. The video came to light after it was uploaded on Facebook by a World Wildlife Federation employee based in Russia, Sergey Kavry, who said that he received it on a WhatsApp group.

A symbol of climate change amid their dwindling population due to shrinking ice cover, polar bears have recently been in the spotlight. And now a video of a bear painted with letters “T-34” on its fur has sparked outrage among environmentalists, scientists and netizens after it went viral on social media.

The clip shows the Artic circle native roaming around in the Chukotka region of Russia with black paint emblazoned on its back, making it a sitting duck.

The video came to light after it was uploaded on Facebook by a World Wildlife Federation employee, Sergey Kavry, The Guardian reported.

According to the news website, “T-34” on the bear’s back probably refers to the name of an old tank of the Soviet Era used during the Second World War. The marking would not only create trouble for the animal while hunting but would also make it difficult to maintain camouflage. While scientists are trying to identify the location where the 50-second footage was taken, many are speculating that the animal was probably sedated before the letters were painted on its flank.

Watch the video here:

“Why?!” Kavry wrote on the Facebook post, which soon went viral. “He won’t be able to hunt without being noticed!” he added. The video has triggered several reactions online, with netizens expressing concern over the animal’s condition. “Meantime, in Russia, somebody thinks it is funny to spray paint graffiti on a polar bear. Disgusting people,” wrote a user while sharing the video.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd