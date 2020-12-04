scorecardresearch
Plane’s emergency landing on US highway, crash into SUV caught on camera

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a highway in the city of Minneapolis in the US.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 4, 2020 2:02:19 pm
US, Minnesota , single-engine plane emergency landing Minnesota State Patrol, plane viral video, plane crash trending, indian express, indian express newsBrittany Yurik, who was alone in the SUV, was unhurt and so was the 52-year-old Craig Gifford, and his passenger.

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a highway in the city of Minneapolis in the US and a video of the incident has since been widely shared on social media.

According to a CBS Local report, the Bellanca Viking aircraft landed on the highway and then crashed into an SUV. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, the report said.

The 14-second video shows the moment when the plane lands on the highway.

Brittany Yurik, who was alone in the SUV, said he saw the plane a second before crashing into it and had spoken to the pilot after the incident.

“He’s very kind. He was very apologetic. He explained to me what happened, and I just can’t believe we’re all OK. I think he was feeling the same thing,” Yurik said.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the clip:

