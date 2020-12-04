Plane’s emergency landing on US highway, crash into SUV caught on camera

Brittany Yurik, who was alone in the SUV, was unhurt and so was the 52-year-old Craig Gifford, and his passenger.

A single-engine plane made an emergency landing on a highway in the city of Minneapolis in the US and a video of the incident has since been widely shared on social media.

According to a CBS Local report, the Bellanca Viking aircraft landed on the highway and then crashed into an SUV. Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident, the report said.

The 14-second video shows the moment when the plane lands on the highway.

Moments after motorists are checking on the pilot. pic.twitter.com/TzhWC2BlvW — Guy Still (@mplstvguy) December 3, 2020

Brittany Yurik, who was alone in the SUV, said he saw the plane a second before crashing into it and had spoken to the pilot after the incident.

“He’s very kind. He was very apologetic. He explained to me what happened, and I just can’t believe we’re all OK. I think he was feeling the same thing,” Yurik said.

Here’s how netizens reacted to the clip:

In another year you would see a plane in your rear view mirror and freak out, but it is 2020 so the motorist’s reaction was probably “ok, plane” — Random Stock Photo (@StockRandom) December 3, 2020

This was as good of a landing as you will ever see in a situation like this. Look up the pilot. He’s a pro. — Rodney Petersen (@RodneyPetersen1) December 3, 2020

Faster car, there is a plane in your rear view! — Justin (@jdwalter89) December 3, 2020

Yeah, I can’t imagine what I’d do if I were driving down the interstate and suddenly saw a plane flying over me an landing right in front of me. 😳😱😳😱 — David Friedlander (@Deep_Fried_Dave) December 3, 2020

WINNER! — Ann Lee Gibson (@annleegibson) December 3, 2020

