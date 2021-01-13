scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Bodycam captures policeman’s rescue of two dogs near a burning house in Florida

The deputies were examining the house, whose residents had been safely evacuated, when one of the deputies noticed that two small dogs were still near the burning house,

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 13, 2021 3:41:39 pm
florida, florida fire, florida fire viral videro, florida fire dog rescue, man saves dog, man rescues dog, dog, dog stories, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, many have lauded the officers for keeping an eye for the canines and saving them.

Two dogs that were close to a burning house were rescued by a deputy from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.  Footage from his bodycamera has since been widely shared on social media.

The deputies reached the house after being informed about the fire, ABC News reported.

In the video, the deputy is looking around the house in response to a call when he spots the two dogs wandering near it.

The deputy swiftly went towards the dogs and was able to rescue them in time. The two were dogs were unharmed and were safely returned to the owners, the ABC News report said.

“While these types of calls for service are never easy, we are glad that we could be there during this time of need,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

“This is a fantastic example of law enforcement going above and beyond to save everyone, including pets, in any situation. We fight as one with our community and this rescue demonstrates that perfectly,” the post said.

Since being shared online, many have praised the officers for saving the two dogs.

