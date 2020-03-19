Viral video: Pakistani official rehashes SRK’s hit number to spread awareness on coronavirus

“All the DCs must pay tribute and accept this challenge against coronavirus,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral video. “All the DCs must pay tribute and accept this challenge against coronavirus,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral video.

To spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has recorded over 8,000 deaths since its outbreak in December last year, a Pakistani bureaucrat has come up with an interesting way to educate the masses about the infectious virus.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the Deputy Commissioner of Hafizabad, Naveed Shahzad, rehashed Shah Rukh Khan’s popular Bollywood track ‘Suno Na Suno Na‘ from the movie ‘Chalte Chalte‘ to deliver a public service message regarding Corona.

“In a unique fashion, the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad delivers public service message on Coronavirus,” tweeted Pakistani commentator Ansar Abbasi while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

In a unique fashion, the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad delivers public service message on Corona virus. 😊 pic.twitter.com/MRvvvHJ882 — Ansar Abbasi (@AnsarAAbbasi) March 18, 2020

Since being shared online, the 1.32-minute clip has garnered over one lakh views with the post being flooded with people complimenting Shahzad for the effort.

Welldone Sir!

Hopefully Public will acknowledge your message. 😊 https://t.co/Qwaz165Mr5 — Usman Hassan 1122 (@usman13123) March 19, 2020

DC message through music, good https://t.co/H8dLU5ygZK — Rifatullah Orakzai (@rifatorakzai) March 19, 2020

Nice way to Communicate https://t.co/3JDQOWQdK5 — Mumraiz Akhtar (@mumraiz786) March 19, 2020

Amazing ideas are coming during epidemic https://t.co/EbnyAwwWC7 — Muntazir Mehdi (@SyedMuntazir) March 19, 2020

Special message on Coronavirus.Well done♥️ https://t.co/Q4zfkIzKMN — Iqbal Hussain (@ibsiqbal) March 18, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd