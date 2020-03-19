Follow Us:
Thursday, March 19, 2020
COVID-19

Viral video: Pakistani official rehashes SRK’s hit number to spread awareness on coronavirus

Since being shared online, the 1.32-minute clip has garnered over one lakh views with the post being flooded with people complimenting Shahzad for the effort.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 19, 2020 2:48:54 pm
coronavirus, coronavirus Pakistan, Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzadm, Pakistan corornavirus cases, shah rukh khan “All the DCs must pay tribute and accept this challenge against coronavirus,” tweeted a user while sharing the viral video.

To spread awareness about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which has recorded over 8,000 deaths since its outbreak in December last year, a Pakistani bureaucrat has come up with an interesting way to educate the masses about the infectious virus.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media,  the Deputy Commissioner of Hafizabad, Naveed Shahzad, rehashed Shah Rukh Khan’s popular Bollywood track ‘Suno Na Suno Na‘ from the movie ‘Chalte Chalte‘ to deliver a public service message regarding Corona.

“In a unique fashion, the Deputy Commissioner Hafizabad Naveed Shahzad delivers public service message on Coronavirus,” tweeted Pakistani commentator Ansar Abbasi while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

