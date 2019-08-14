Viral Video: Ostrich sprints down busy street in China; leaves netizens amused

A video of an ostrich spriting down the busy streets in China has left netizens shocked after it went viral on social media. The clip, which has been shared on several social media platforms, shows the ostrich running across the Yilong in Yunnan province, south-west China before being captured by its owner.

According to The Guardian, the CCTV footage was shot on August 2, filming the large flightless bird racing down streets of the town and dodging through traffic. The viral clip has triggered reactions online with many expressing relief about the bird returning back home safely.

Watch the video here:

“A run amok ostrich was loose in the streets of China and he seemed to be having a really good time,” wrote a user while sharing the video. “He’s making pretty good time!” wrote another.

