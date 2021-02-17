Chicken burger ice-cream, anyone? Viral video of McDonald’s snack turned into dessert has left people horrified

For people having a sweet tooth, ending a good meal with ice-cream might be delightful. However, turning a snack into frosty treat might be horrifying. And that’s exactly what happened when someone came across a video, that showed chicken burger being turned into an ice-cream!

Yes, you read it right. A viral video has left people squeamish online, after it showed a McDonald’s burger with mayo and sauce being turned into an ice-cream. The ‘dreadful’ footage shows an ice-cream specialist cut and mash the burger into a paste. Then adding milk and cream to it to make it into a dessert! Then gently rolling the mash for customers to enjoy!

Watch the video here:

McDonald’s will discontinue Chicken Mac forever after watching this.😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UmfkQOJFqX — Darshan Pathak (@darshanpathak) February 15, 2021

Twitter user Darshan Pathak shared the video and brought it to the attention of people, leaving foodies in a frenzy. Many wondered why it was created, while others slammed the creators that they have now ruined both ice-cream and burger for them.

Thodi to maryaada rakhiye… pic.twitter.com/4CQPcSsnCP — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) February 15, 2021

These days, they are making ice cream rolls out of anything …

😬😬😬 He is ruining both ice cream and burger😵😡 #disgusting https://t.co/uo4AlsEHuf — ब्रह्मवादिनी 🙅 (@NehaV_Jain) February 16, 2021

Things like this is why we deserve whatever happened in 2020 https://t.co/h5lnRITTR9 — Girish Rao (@GirishRao1123) February 16, 2021

CBI must investigate on this😂🤭

Burger ka murder.😭 https://t.co/adXACrsSAP — Harshit Agrawal (@harshit272722) February 16, 2021

I will never recover from the after effects of this traumatic video 😶😶😶 — Bhakt babu (@Bhakt_ladka) February 16, 2021

As the clip went viral, turns out it’s a Pakistani ice-cream brand that is behind the ideation. Chaudairy Ice Cream Parlour from Pakistan, who created the bizarre combination by turning the snack into a dessert!

Although the video started doing rounds now, it was actually first posted on the brand’s Facebook page in July 2020.

And for those saying this is horrendous, there are several other videos of ice-creams using weird combinations of ingredients. While one may think it would be prank, their repetitive attempts to come up with quirky, innovative ice-creams would suggest, they are pretty serious. And to even upping their stakes, the official page uploads review videos in an epic face-off between bizarre flavours.

From chips to onions, samosas and even energy drinks — this Pakistani brand surely made foodies uncomfortable online.

Pepsi in ice-cream?!

Pyyaz ice-cream anyone?

There’s also Tomato!

Monster Ice-Cream rolls

Lays chips

Pringles

Samosa ice-cream with tomato ketchup!

However, it’s not all bad, as they have come up with many fruity and dessert variation as well to satisfy people’s taste buds. In case you fancy Rasmalai or Sewai in form of an ice-cream, or fruit cake mashed into ice-cream rolls, they have it all.