Horse runs between moving train, stationary carriages; emerges unscathed in hair-raising video

A horse somehow got stuck between a moving train and stationary carriages in Egypt. In a now-viral video, the white horse is seen running on the tracks in between the two trains as passengers are taken aback by the running.

The Daily Mail reported the incident took place in Egypt and one of the travellers on board the moving train heading from Asyut to Sohag recorded the incident from earlier this month.

In the video, passengers can be heard crying out loud as they put their heads outside the windows of the moving train. The horse can be seen running at lightning speed between the two trains without stopping. It can then be seen moving to the adjacent track and as it emerges unscathed, the passengers can be heard cheering for the animal.

Watch the video here:

घोड़ा 2 ट्रेनों के बीच फंस गया. उसे दौड़ना आता था, रास्ता बदले बिना दौड़ता रहा और अंत में बाहर निकल आया. छोटे से वीडियो में मानो ज़िन्दगी का सबक है. मुश्किलों के बीच फंसकर विचलित ना हो, बस खुदपर भरोसा रख के आगे बढ़ते रहो. pic.twitter.com/pXrd69KYlO — Dipanshu Kabra (@ipskabra) January 22, 2022

The video shared on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Dipanshu Kabra has garnered more than 17 lakh views so far. The caption of the tweet read in Hindi “The horse got stuck between two trains. It knew how to run, it kept on running without switching sides and finally came out. The short video reveals a life lesson. Do not get stuck amidst difficulties, have faith in yourself and keep moving forward,” Kabra said in the tweet.

“Omg..I’m so happy the horse came out safely at last. Thank God,” commented a user.

Omg..I'm so happy the horse came out safely at last. Thank God ❤🙏 — Suman Mudi (@SumanMudi1981) January 22, 2022

In August last year, a racehorse managed to escape and was spotted running along a highway at Evansville in Indiana. The video of the incident went viral and grabbed headlines.