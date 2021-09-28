scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
MUST READ

‘Nothing is impossible’: Video of differently-able makeup artist wows many online

Gabe Adams Wheatley -- a man born without arms or legs -- has been breaking stereotypes on the internet posting make-up tutorials wowing people from around the globe.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
September 28, 2021 2:15:07 pm
Gabe Adams Wheatley, gabe adams no limbs, no limbs make up artist, differently abled make up influence, viral make up artists, viral videos, inspiring videos, indian expressThe 22-year-old man has giving make-up goals to all online.

When it comes to fashion, there is no dearth of influencers online. However, one differently-abled social media star has got everyone talking thanks to his inspiring videos, in which he shows that nothing can stop him from doing the things he loves — makeup in this case.

Gabe Adams Wheatley, a man born without arms and legs, has been posting makeup tutorials online, and in the process breaking several stereotypes. The fashion influencer and activist has been winning the internet, and is an inspiration for many.

ALSO READ |Differently-abled US athlete breaks record for fastest 20m on hands

One of his videos recently went viral, in which he wears a black sheer dress while giving himself a glamorous makeover. Using Ariana Grande’s ‘Position’ as a background score, the TikTok video not only got millions of views on the app, but also spread to other platforms.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video started with Wheatley applying foundation on his face with a blender fixed on the table. He then put on concealer and powder with a brush, holding it steadily with his shoulder, and then glammed up his eyes in a similar fashion. What left users most impressed was the way he perfectly fitted in his eyelashes to finish the look.

Watch the video here:

Wheatley, who regularly posts on TikTok and Instagram, also impressing many with his immaculate looks.

While garnering a lot of love on social media, Wheatley was praised for his skills. Some even commented saying this is why “representation matters”.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Sao Paulo in Brazil with the rare Hanhart Syndrome, was put up for adoption when he was a child. His adoptive family in Utah in the United Stated gave him the opportunity to turn his life around and pursue all the things his heart wanted.

When Wheatley married Adams earlier this year in June, his wedding look for their special day made a wave of social media.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 28: Latest News

Advertisement