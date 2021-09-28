‘Nothing is impossible’: Video of differently-able makeup artist wows many online

When it comes to fashion, there is no dearth of influencers online. However, one differently-abled social media star has got everyone talking thanks to his inspiring videos, in which he shows that nothing can stop him from doing the things he loves — makeup in this case.

Gabe Adams Wheatley, a man born without arms and legs, has been posting makeup tutorials online, and in the process breaking several stereotypes. The fashion influencer and activist has been winning the internet, and is an inspiration for many.

One of his videos recently went viral, in which he wears a black sheer dress while giving himself a glamorous makeover. Using Ariana Grande’s ‘Position’ as a background score, the TikTok video not only got millions of views on the app, but also spread to other platforms.

The video started with Wheatley applying foundation on his face with a blender fixed on the table. He then put on concealer and powder with a brush, holding it steadily with his shoulder, and then glammed up his eyes in a similar fashion. What left users most impressed was the way he perfectly fitted in his eyelashes to finish the look.

Watch the video here:

Wheatley, who regularly posts on TikTok and Instagram, also impressing many with his immaculate looks.

While garnering a lot of love on social media, Wheatley was praised for his skills. Some even commented saying this is why “representation matters”.

The 22-year-old, who was born in Sao Paulo in Brazil with the rare Hanhart Syndrome, was put up for adoption when he was a child. His adoptive family in Utah in the United Stated gave him the opportunity to turn his life around and pursue all the things his heart wanted.

When Wheatley married Adams earlier this year in June, his wedding look for their special day made a wave of social media.