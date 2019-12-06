Follow Us:
Viral video: Boy with Down Syndrome comforting an autistic classmate has left people emotional online

People said the video showed "what empathy looks like". The video also struck a chord with parents of children with special needs and many joined the discussion to share their stories.

down syndrome kid consoling autistic kid, viral videos, kids videos, down syndrome, kids with autism, indian express, The video was reportedly filmed by a teacher at a Mexican school.

A video of a little boy comforting his crying friend in a classroom has taken social media by storm. The touching video shows a child with Down Syndrome soothing a classmate who is autistic.

The video was reportedly shot by a teacher at a school in Mexico and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

In the viral footage, that many said was “heartwarming”, one child is seen crying while sitting at a table in the classroom. His friend embraces him affectionately to comfort him, then pats his back and strokes his hair gently. He also wipes his friend’s tears away.

“#VIRAL A Down boy with a huge heart, comforting in his own way his teammate, autistic child. Let’s share it,” said the text accompanying the video. Originally shared on Facebook, the video has over 16 million views since being posted.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon the video spread on Reddit and Twitter, where people said this was “what empathy looks like”. The video also struck a chord with parents of children with special needs and many joined the discussion to share their stories.

Here are some reactions:

