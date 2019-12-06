Viral video: Boy with Down Syndrome comforting an autistic classmate has left people emotional online

The video was reportedly filmed by a teacher at a Mexican school. The video was reportedly filmed by a teacher at a Mexican school.

A video of a little boy comforting his crying friend in a classroom has taken social media by storm. The touching video shows a child with Down Syndrome soothing a classmate who is autistic.

The video was reportedly shot by a teacher at a school in Mexico and quickly went viral on social media platforms.

In the viral footage, that many said was “heartwarming”, one child is seen crying while sitting at a table in the classroom. His friend embraces him affectionately to comfort him, then pats his back and strokes his hair gently. He also wipes his friend’s tears away.

“#VIRAL A Down boy with a huge heart, comforting in his own way his teammate, autistic child. Let’s share it,” said the text accompanying the video. Originally shared on Facebook, the video has over 16 million views since being posted.

Watch the viral video here:

Soon the video spread on Reddit and Twitter, where people said this was “what empathy looks like”. The video also struck a chord with parents of children with special needs and many joined the discussion to share their stories.

Here are some reactions:

Pure love, comfort and understanding. We can learn a lot from their compassion for and acceptance of one another. I’m not crying, you’re crying https://t.co/FB81IpgdmE — K. (@KauakahiK) December 4, 2019

There is hope for the human race❤ https://t.co/gayqKQAoRT — Michael Owuor (@Myqall) December 4, 2019

My heart is going to explode — Richelle Carey (@RichelleCarey) December 3, 2019

My nephew has “Down” Syndrome. I put that in quotation marks because there is nothing downs about it. I’ve never seen anybody w/ the ability to empathize like he does. These kids truly have the most biggest hearts. They are so pure 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/mkMaKl0zsK — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) December 3, 2019

I’ve worked with kids with developmental “disabilities” before and, honestly, they’re some of the best humans in all history. This is beautiful. ❤💓💕💖💗💙💚💛🧡💜💝💞💟 pic.twitter.com/YpBdwQiVBl — AshErika (@ash_erika) December 3, 2019

If we could all love each other like that this world would be Heaven — Diesel the Dawg [Trent’s Gapped Teeth] (@skins214428hail) December 3, 2019

You’ve never been hugged until you’ve been hugged by a person with Down’s Syndrome, they are hugging experts. Beautiful, BEAUTIFUL people that we can all learn from — Dr Flossy McFluffy Pants (@PantsFlossy) December 3, 2019

I’m raising a child with Autism. She has the purest heart and loves to pray for people. If she sees you are sad, even strangers, she immediately wants to hold you and pray. She’s eleven now and I pray she keeps that spirit of empathy and prayer. Love this story.😍 — Author-PG’Orge-Walker #🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@PGOrgeWalker) December 3, 2019

Thank you for sharing this. It is beautiful. And I applaud the teacher and the school for allowing and encouraging this behavior. Bravo all around! 💙💙💙 — Lisa Nesbit Reuss (@randgmom) December 3, 2019

I sub in special needs classrooms when I can and moments like this largely why. These kids are always a reminder of seeing the pure good and love in people. I always know these sweet kids give so much more to me than I could to them. They are humanity as it should be. — TMarie (@TClark79) December 3, 2019

That was the sweetest part😘 — Omar (@omarbaffa) December 3, 2019

Poor kid was having a rough day but his friend was there to help. I wish we could remain compassionate once we enter adulthood. — CondomsandMoreforLess🌎🌊🌎🌊 (@CondomsandMore) December 3, 2019

