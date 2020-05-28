Viral Video: Woman ‘floats’ mid-air while falling, netizens try to unravel the mystery

“2020 hit me hard,” wrote Shae while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms. “2020 hit me hard,” wrote Shae while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

While 2020 hasn’t exactly been anywhere close to the “perfect” year many wanted it to be, a bizarre video going viral on social media has somewhat summed it up for netizens. Shared on Instagram by user Myka Shae, the video shows a woman floating in mid-air for a split second before crashing into the water after falling from a rope swing.

“2020 hit me hard,” wrote Shae while sharing the clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms. The seemingly innocuous video has left netizens scratching their heads in trying to figure out how the woman stayed afloat mid-air before the fall. Here, take a look:

The viral video prompted a flurry of reactions online, with one user saying, “There is an extra small rope in the handle of swing.” “The extra thin rope is visible in the start of the video which tangled in her feet when she fell and caused her body to first rotate and fall,” another user commented while trying to unravel the mystery behind the bizarre clip.

