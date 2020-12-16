Viral Video: Mount Etna volcano erupts, lights up night sky in Italy

The eruption was witnessed by Boris Behncke, a volcanologist working at Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology

The sky in Italy lit up after Mount Etna, an active volcano, erupted, sending plumes of ash into the air. A video of the volcano spewing hot lava has gone viral.

Located on the Mediterranean island of Sicily, Mount Etna is known for frequent eruptions followed by rivers of molten lava flowing down the volcano.

Watch the video here:

According to The Sun, the volcanic eruption produced lava fountains that went up as high as 100 m and ash plumes that rose 5 km.

The eruption was witnessed by Boris Behncke, a volcanologist working at Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, The Metro reported. “A few moments of the second short episode of Strombolian activity culminating in lava fountaining at #Etna’s Southeast Crater,” he tweeted while posting the video of the lava flowing from the volcano.

Before the volcanic eruption, a magnitude 2.7 earthquake was recorded on the island. At 10,922 feet, Etna covers an area of 459 square miles with five different craters.

