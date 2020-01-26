Follow Us:
Viral Video: Moments after falling from 9th floor, woman in Russia gets up and walks away

January 26, 2020
Russia, woman in Russia falls and walks, Woman somersaults, woman falls from building, viral video “Maybe she’s an alien…,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral video.

A viral video showing a woman falling from a tall tower into a snowdrift before getting up and walking away has left netizens shocked, with many calling her an “alien”.

The 32-second clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, features the 27-year-old somersaulting multiple times after falling from the 9th floor of the building in Izluchinskand and landing on a pile of snow below, stated a DailyMail report. However, moments later she can be seen getting up and calmly walking away.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 15,000 times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many expressing shock and amusement over the woman’s response after the fall.

