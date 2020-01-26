Viral Video: Moments after falling from 9th floor, woman in Russia gets up and walks away

“Maybe she’s an alien…,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral video. “Maybe she’s an alien…,” wrote a user while commenting on the viral video.

A viral video showing a woman falling from a tall tower into a snowdrift before getting up and walking away has left netizens shocked, with many calling her an “alien”.

The 32-second clip, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, features the 27-year-old somersaulting multiple times after falling from the 9th floor of the building in Izluchinskand and landing on a pile of snow below, stated a DailyMail report. However, moments later she can be seen getting up and calmly walking away.

Watch the video here:

Быстрый спуск с 9го этажа на первый через окно и ни одного перелома. Женщина приземлилась в сугроб, отряхнулась и пошла по своим делам. Сейчас правда она в реанимации с ушибами внутренних органов pic.twitter.com/9dPFjUYFQp — Лента.ру (@lentaruofficial) January 24, 2020

Viewed over 15,000 times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many expressing shock and amusement over the woman’s response after the fall.

May be she’s an alien… 😱 — Raulox (@Raulox14) January 26, 2020

That impossible that must be sand on which she fell cuz there was sand in air when she hit the ground if it was direct floor she would be dead — NIGHTWARRIOE53 (@nightwarrioe53) January 26, 2020

Really it’s a miracle — Vishnu Vardhan (@VishnuV62786643) January 25, 2020

Is Elevator not working? 😲😲 did anyone push her? — Pavithra (@Pavithr89452187) January 25, 2020

Well she took a short cut down lmao — Fix bug plz (@RaxtonFTW) January 25, 2020

Actually, the lift may be out of order. So she used this means, being in hurry. — Suresh Sharma (@Suresh_Sharma72) January 24, 2020

