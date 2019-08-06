Man throws fridge off a cliff in Spain, police make him drag it back to the top

In a hilarious turn of events, a man who was filmed discarding a refrigerator over a cliff, apparently cocking a snook at recycling, was made to drag it all the way to the top after the viral clip reached the Spanish authorities. According to a CNN report, the man, who works for a company that deals in domestic appliances, shot the video in the Almeria region. The clip was spotted by the authorities after it went viral on social media.

Once the man was identified by the Spain Guardia Civil police, they accompanied him to the location and made him haul the fridge from the ravine right back to the top. The footage of the man’s effort of pulling the fridge was later released by the police department.

In the viral clip, the man and his aide can be heard laughing and joking about “recycling” while balancing the fridge at the edge of the cliff.

#ÚLTIMAHORA| Así ha recogido el joven implicado el frigorífico que había lanzado por un monte en #Almeria. 👉Nuestros compañeros del Seprona de #GuardiaCivil le han acompañado. Buen trabajo compañeros👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/tPuNvK9WJT — AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) July 31, 2019

A court will now decide whether the man will face just a fine or a stringent punishment under the penal code for “environmental crime”, Luis González, a Guardia Civil spokesman, told CNN. The video triggered several reactions online, with many praising the police department for teaching the man a lesson.