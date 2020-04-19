Viral Video: Man performs to Michael Jackson’s song while ‘weathering the storm’

A man in Mizoram recreated Michael Jackson’s song ‘Earth’ amid storm in the northeastern state. A man in Mizoram recreated Michael Jackson’s song ‘Earth’ amid storm in the northeastern state.

With more time in their hands than they are used to thanks to the coronavirus lockdown, people around the world are showcasing their creative side to fight boredom. Recently, a video of a man in Mizoram giving a glimpse of his dancing skills during a cyclonic storm in the state has gone viral.

In the video, Jeremy l Ralte can be seen doing a live performance on Michael Jackson’s song ‘Earth’ from his popular album “Thriller”. “2020 ain’t got nothin’ on us!! Stay Strong people. Remember me, even in your worst weathers,” Ralte wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

While Ralte gave an intense performance amid gusty winds, mimicking Jackson’s moves step by step, he concluded the show by tippy-toeing away, leaving many amused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd