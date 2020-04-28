Viral Video: Man in Scotland uses sanitary pad as face mask, shocks shoppers

Since being shared online, the video garnered over one lakh views and several comments. Since being shared online, the video garnered over one lakh views and several comments.

An elderly man in Scotland left shoppers shocked after he was spotted wearing a sanitary napkin as a face mask at a supermarket in Fife.

The video, which was recorded by a shopper, shows the man shopping groceries and walking in the supermarket with the unique mask, which was basically a sanitary napkin. According to a DailyMail report, the elderly man seemed unaware of what he was using to cover his face.

“I had to do a double-take before I realised what it was. I clocked him again inside the supermarket and thought I had to get a quick video of it,” Ross told the news website.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and garnered considerable attention, with some criticising the recorder. “At least he’s wearing something. The one recording needs to be ashamed. Not amused by your recording,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

