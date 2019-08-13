Rescheduled flight becomes ‘private jet’ for New York-based director

Toggle Menu
Flight delay is never a good experience. But a New York-based film director who was travelling home from Aspen, Colorado through Salt Lake City, got the time of his life when his flight timings were changed.

When Vincent Peone was informed that the first segment of his multiple flight journey was delayed, little did he know that the glitch would end up with him being the only passenger on his Delta flight to JFK airport.

However, Peone made most of the “private jet” situation and documented the experience. Later, he tweeted the video along with a caption that read, “Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet…kind of.”

Peone’s post soon went viral and triggered mixed reactions online. While some wondered why the airlines wouldn’t offer last-minute deals on such occasions, others called the situation a “dream”. “This is the dream of anyone who flies regularly. I need more details. How was there no one else on this flight??” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

However, this is not the first time a passenger has flown alone with an aircraft. Earlier last year, a girl got the entire flight to herself due to a ‘fortunate’ goof-up.

