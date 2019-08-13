Rescheduled flight becomes ‘private jet’ for New York-based director

Flight delay is never a good experience. But a New York-based film director who was travelling home from Aspen, Colorado through Salt Lake City, got the time of his life when his flight timings were changed.

When Vincent Peone was informed that the first segment of his multiple flight journey was delayed, little did he know that the glitch would end up with him being the only passenger on his Delta flight to JFK airport.

However, Peone made most of the “private jet” situation and documented the experience. Later, he tweeted the video along with a caption that read, “Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet…kind of.”

Last week @Delta gave me my own private jet…kind of. pic.twitter.com/p14OGLw1jv — vincent peone (@vincentpeone) August 12, 2019

Peone’s post soon went viral and triggered mixed reactions online. While some wondered why the airlines wouldn’t offer last-minute deals on such occasions, others called the situation a “dream”. “This is the dream of anyone who flies regularly. I need more details. How was there no one else on this flight??” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Okayy how crazy is thissss?? Being the only passenger on the plane??? https://t.co/Cj5JKiCrCY — AJ Reyes ♕ (@_itsajreyes) August 13, 2019

HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE?! Delta flights are ALWAYS full and they are ALWAYS with the “we are forcing you to check your baggage because their ain’t no damn space” speech! https://t.co/dcHD2p532w — Briana (@BrianaLG) August 13, 2019

This is the dream of anyone who flies regularly. I need more details. How was there no one else on this flight?? https://t.co/wppWgm9S0a — Dr. Kyle (@MemphisBraces) August 13, 2019

Why has this never happened to me? I’ve been on a plane with maybe ten people, but never this lucky. https://t.co/FEZ2orrKeD — Josh Cockroft (@joshcockroft) August 13, 2019

How has this never happened to me? https://t.co/pGehtt02ro — Luke Hellier (@lukehellier) August 12, 2019

Incredible. Why is @delta not offering last minute deals in these instances? I would definitely fly to Salt Lake City on a whim for $50 bucks. https://t.co/ZjhGkhBs6T — Eugene Krasnopolsky (@ekrasnopolsky) August 13, 2019

However, this is not the first time a passenger has flown alone with an aircraft. Earlier last year, a girl got the entire flight to herself due to a ‘fortunate’ goof-up.