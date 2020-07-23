Viral Video: Kitten tries to escape with bundle of cash from bar, gets caught in the act

Interestingly, it is not the first time the cat tried to run away with cash. Interestingly, it is not the first time the cat tried to run away with cash.

A kitten’s attempt to steal a stack of cash from a pub in Russia went unsuccessful after it was caught in the act.

The video of a CCTV footage, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, shows the feline jumping from a counter and running away with a bundle of cash. However, moments later, the kitten unexpectedly drops the cash, alerting the pub owner who swiftly moves to take the bundle away.

Interestingly, it is not the first time the cat tried to run away with cash. According to a local news report, the first time the kitten tried to steal the money, it was spotted and stopped by a customer.

Watch the video here:

According to a DailyStar report, the kitten was adopted by the owner of the pub Nadezhda Vodolazskaya after he found it abandoned in a box in the streets.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral and left many amused.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd