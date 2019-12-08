Follow Us:
Saturday, December 28, 2019

Viral Video: Infant’s reaction after father switches on hearing aids win hearts online

Father shares a heartwarming video of his infant daughter responding to her mother's voice after switching on the hearing aids.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 8, 2019 1:37:39 pm
Father shares video of infant responding to mothers voice after switching on hearing aids, Baby hears for first time, Infant videos, Trending, Indian Express news The mother asks the infant to say hello to which she smiles and replies with a series of happy squeals.

A father shared a heartwarming moment when he switched on his daughter’s hearing aids in the morning and her reaction to her mother’s voice is winning hearts online.

Paul Addison shared the video on his Twitter feed with the caption “When our daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning”

Watch the video here:

The video shows four-month-old Georgina responding to her mother’s voice after her hearing aids were switched on. The mother asks the infant to say hello to which she smiles and replies with a series of happy squeals.

According to various reports, Georgina was diagnosed as ‘severely deaf’ in September and wears a hearing aid in each of her ears.

Netizens who came across the now-viral video were as delighted as the infant in the video. Take a look at some heartwarming reaction:

