Viral Video: Infant’s reaction after father switches on hearing aids win hearts online

A father shared a heartwarming moment when he switched on his daughter’s hearing aids in the morning and her reaction to her mother’s voice is winning hearts online.

Paul Addison shared the video on his Twitter feed with the caption “When our daughter’s new hearing aids are turned on in the morning”

Watch the video here:

The video shows four-month-old Georgina responding to her mother’s voice after her hearing aids were switched on. The mother asks the infant to say hello to which she smiles and replies with a series of happy squeals.

According to various reports, Georgina was diagnosed as ‘severely deaf’ in September and wears a hearing aid in each of her ears.

Netizens who came across the now-viral video were as delighted as the infant in the video. Take a look at some heartwarming reaction:

What a gorgeous little chatterbox! 💜💜💜 — Faffrin (@tassaura) December 5, 2019

What a gorgeous video! Thank you for sharing your joy! — Bexsterino (@bexsterino) December 5, 2019

Lovely to see her responses and her lovely vocalisations. Gorgeous girl😀 — alison kelly (@Knocksill) December 5, 2019

😍😍😁🤗

That produces an instant smile and an overall feeling good.

If at any time anyone feels down and out, look at that, and you will feel better. — Brian Fellner (aka Muldoon) (@brian_fellner) December 6, 2019

This is so so good I am deaf through industrial deafness and hearing aids have changed my life,to see your daughter and the joy on her face is so very inspiring ,best news story ever ,amazing makes me so happy for you and your daughter. — swerv #Vote Labour (@MervynParry) December 6, 2019

Wonderful the quality of modern hearing aids. An immediate response from the gorgeous baby!! Deafness will not hold her back with these aids!!👏👏👏👏👏💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖💖 — Kristine Taylor (@Kristin60253509) December 6, 2019

Her wee face is full of joy! She’s so beautiful 😍 — LouMun 67 ⚽️🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@lfmunro) December 6, 2019

Wish I could reach in for a cuddle. Precious 😍😍😍 — 🌟 LibertyGal 🌟 (@libertygal72) December 5, 2019

This has made my day! What a joy she is. — Jan Bird (@Janspics26) December 5, 2019

She is absolutely gorgeous! You must be so proud. — Emily Iona Stewart (@EIonaSt) December 5, 2019

