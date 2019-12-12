Follow Us:
Viral video: Man rescues dog after its leash gets stuck in elevator, earns plaudits online

The video quickly went viral across social media sites, with original one posted by Mathis garnering over 15 million views so far. Netizens couldn't stop lauding him for his prompt action, but slammed the woman for being "negligent and "inattentive".

dog leash caught elevator, man save dog caught in elevator, dog saved from elevator, viral news, good news, indian express Luckily, the man had just got off on the same floor and was there to help the dog. (Source: @Johnnayyeee/ Twitter)

A Texas man is being lauded online after his prompt thinking saved a dog after its leash was caught in between elevator doors. Surveillance footage shows a woman with a ginger Pomeranian getting inside the lift, however, her furbaby shows hesitance to step in before the door closes. As the elevator starts moving upwards, the man promptly swung into action to save the dog, detaching the entangled leash from the collar.

“Y’all I’m shaking!!! I just saved a dog on a leash that didn’t make it onto the elevator with the owner before the door closed! I just happened to turn around as the door closed and it started to lift off the ground I got the leash off in time,” Twitter user Johnny Mathis, who save the pooch wrote online while sharing the news of what could have been a fatal accident.

The video quickly went viral across social media sites, with original one posted by Mathis garnering over 15 million views so far. Netizens couldn’t stop lauding him for his prompt action, but slammed the woman for being “negligent and “inattentive”. However, he explained what went wrong and said he was just there in the right place at the right time.

The 27-year-old man is earning plaudits online for saving the dog as many claimed the video made them anxious until the last moment.

