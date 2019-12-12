Viral video: Man rescues dog after its leash gets stuck in elevator, earns plaudits online

Luckily, the man had just got off on the same floor and was there to help the dog. (Source: @Johnnayyeee/ Twitter) Luckily, the man had just got off on the same floor and was there to help the dog. (Source: @Johnnayyeee/ Twitter)

A Texas man is being lauded online after his prompt thinking saved a dog after its leash was caught in between elevator doors. Surveillance footage shows a woman with a ginger Pomeranian getting inside the lift, however, her furbaby shows hesitance to step in before the door closes. As the elevator starts moving upwards, the man promptly swung into action to save the dog, detaching the entangled leash from the collar.

Watch the viral video here:

“Y’all I’m shaking!!! I just saved a dog on a leash that didn’t make it onto the elevator with the owner before the door closed! I just happened to turn around as the door closed and it started to lift off the ground I got the leash off in time,” Twitter user Johnny Mathis, who save the pooch wrote online while sharing the news of what could have been a fatal accident.

Y’all I’m shaking!!! I just saved a dog on a leash that didn’t make it onto the elevator with the owner before the door closed! I just happened to turn around as the door closed and it started to lift off the ground I got the leash off in time😭😭 — Johnny Mathis (@Johnnayyeee) December 10, 2019

She started screaming as soon as the door shut and was bawling her eyes out when it came back down, she thought the worst 😭 poor things 🥺 — Johnny Mathis (@Johnnayyeee) December 10, 2019

The video quickly went viral across social media sites, with original one posted by Mathis garnering over 15 million views so far. Netizens couldn’t stop lauding him for his prompt action, but slammed the woman for being “negligent and “inattentive”. However, he explained what went wrong and said he was just there in the right place at the right time.

Unfortunately this girl is getting backlash about all of this but the elevator was going to the 6th floor because there was a guy in the elevator already when I got off. I did what I had to do to help the pup. I’m thankful I was there at the right time to help. — Johnny Mathis (@Johnnayyeee) December 12, 2019

This could have been a lot worse but thankfully I could help. I’m glad it ended the way it did, truly. All this attention wasn’t my intention but I hope awareness to situations like this are brought to everyone’s attention. It could happen to anyone. A second is all it takes. — Johnny Mathis (@Johnnayyeee) December 12, 2019

The 27-year-old man is earning plaudits online for saving the dog as many claimed the video made them anxious until the last moment.

Not all heroes wear capes… pic.twitter.com/LZkRgZshNB — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 11, 2019

Oh wow. Quick thinking from him! How many people just would of carried on walking without even noticing — Craig Ledden (@Craig_Ledden) December 12, 2019

That was straight up neglect, accident or not! She neglected to rein in the lead, she negkected to make sure the dog was in the lift before her, she neglected to make sure the dog was inside before shutting the doors. Smfh. It’s neglect no matter how you look at it. — Lyn🎗 (@StillDoll2011) December 12, 2019

Look at him take all the leash pressure on his hip to keep it off the puppy’s neck. What an awesome human being with great instincts — Penny Taylor (@GhostWritingUSA) December 12, 2019

That guy is an angel sent at the right place at the right time — Selmania94 (@Selmat94) December 12, 2019

you’re a hero. a legend. good vibes your way always. i hope all the good things in life head your way. — jozzy. (@itsjozzrenee) December 11, 2019

Honestly all I could think was thank god you were there & thank god you didn’t even give it a second thought! Thank you! Some people just don’t pay attention to their pets 😩 — Rina (@WoahItsRina) December 11, 2019

Right, in this thread somebody else posted a video of them saving a dog. I didn’t know this was a “thing” and now I’m extremely intrigued. How often does this happen in a year and how many of those were NOT saved. I’m seriously perplexed by this. — 12/08 ♐️ I am NOT “pushy” , I’m direct. (@SweetestTea_) December 11, 2019

this almost happened to me and my dog we got into the elevator and as soon as the door started closing he ran out but luckily the sensor thing made the door open again and now i’ve learned a valuable lesson to keep his leash short pic.twitter.com/FDMGy4pO9Y — tabi 🖤 (@tbozizzy) December 11, 2019

The anxiety this gave me . pic.twitter.com/pqDdsr3DG3 — Eddie (@YoEddie96) December 11, 2019

