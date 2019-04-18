‘Hero’ cops save 21-day-old infant from choking, dramatic video goes viral

Two police officers in Brazil are being hailed as ‘heroes’ after they saved a 21-day-old infant from choking. Parents of the newborn rushed to the nearest police station in the Marilia area of Sao Paulo to seek help because their child had lost consciousness after choking on milk.

The two officers present at the headquarters of the 9th Military Police Battalion jumped into action to revive the baby. The child’s mother was inconsolable on seeing her son turn blue. Dramatic footage of the officers performing CPR and giving mouth-to-mouth to the infant was caught on surveillance camera at the station and is now going viral, with people lauding the officers for saving the child.

With over three million views on Facebook alone, the video is going viral on social media sites.

According to the police, the distressed parents came to the station at around 8 pm on April 15 and officers Renato Taroco and Robson Thiago de Souza attempted to help him. They repeatedly checked the baby’s airways as his distraught parents looked on in horror.

“After the second suction in the airways, the baby regurgitated the milk that kept him choked and breathed again. Within minutes he began to regain his normal colour,” Globe.com quoted Taroco as saying.

“It was emotional when we felt the baby come back to life.” the officer added. Although the parents were not named by the cops, they confirmed that the infant was doing well and was later shifted to a hospital for a check-up.