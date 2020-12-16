Viral Video: Guitarist’s duet with pet cat ‘playing’ the piano has netizens impressed

"That is beautiful. Especially how the cat stops and stares for the dramatic paws," read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Time and again, videos of cats experimenting with musical instruments have gone viral on social media. And now, a feline named Barney is captivating social media with its piano prowess.

Shared on Twitter is a 36-second clip of Russian guitarist Marsel Gilmanov playing a duet with his cat who is seen using its front paws to press the keys of the piano. “Someone did a collab TikTok with a cat and it’s perfect,” read the caption of the tweet on the microblogging website. Wondering how the duet sounds like? Here, take a look:

someone did a collab tiktok with a cat and it’s perfect pic.twitter.com/8ckEIRo51y — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020

The user ‘Rob N Roll’ also shared another duet video along with a link to the guitarist’s social media account. “Here is another one! Go follow them on TikTok here if you want to.” Other videos featuring solo performances of the cat have also gone viral, with million views.

Here is another one! Go follow them on tiktok here if you want to: https://t.co/hSA704qbps pic.twitter.com/WflYfIGvMC — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) December 15, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 8 lakh views, with netizens quite impressed by the duet. Some also shared videos of their own pet cats “playing” other musical instruments. “That is beautiful. Especially how the cat stops and stares for the dramatic paws,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Felines: Masters of the dramatic paws — Carolyn B. Brodersen (@BroderWriter) December 15, 2020

They needs to collab with the bruvs pic.twitter.com/P0VcVT2sQk — 🦇🐈 (@Lemon_Kitten) December 16, 2020

Eu *amo* vídeo assim, inclusive eis aqui o meu preferido: pic.twitter.com/XuQCVyIJC9 — this is rutHe 😗✌️ (@estrela_ruthe) December 16, 2020

a star 🤍 — neff goldblum 🥪 (@neff_goldblum) December 16, 2020

Cat: “Watch me for the changes.” pic.twitter.com/dFlqoOrFLU — Seema Jilani (@SeemaJilani) December 16, 2020

