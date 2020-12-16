scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Viral Video: Guitarist’s duet with pet cat ‘playing’ the piano has netizens impressed

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 16, 2020 4:53:08 pm
cat, cat playing piano, cat tiktok, funny tiktok, cat videos, cat viral videos, guitarist duet with a cat playing keyboard, trending, indian express, indian express news 

Time and again, videos of cats experimenting with musical instruments have gone viral on social media. And now, a feline named Barney is captivating social media with its piano prowess.

Shared on Twitter is a 36-second clip of Russian guitarist Marsel Gilmanov playing a duet with his cat who is seen using its front paws to press the keys of the piano. “Someone did a collab TikTok with a cat and it’s perfect,” read the caption of the tweet on the microblogging website. Wondering how the duet sounds like? Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

The user ‘Rob N Roll’ also shared another duet video along with a link to the guitarist’s social media account. “Here is another one! Go follow them on TikTok here if you want to.” Other videos featuring solo performances of the cat have also gone viral, with million views.

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 8 lakh views, with netizens quite impressed by the duet. Some also shared videos of their own pet cats “playing” other musical instruments. “That is beautiful. Especially how the cat stops and stares for the dramatic paws,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

