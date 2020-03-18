Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
COVID-19

Watch: Greek fan dances to Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Ek do teen’ to ward off ‘corona blues’

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: March 18, 2020 5:06:33 pm
coronavirus, madhuri dixit, Madhuri Dixit's 'ek do teen, coronavirus china, coronavirus cases, coronavirus india, trending, indian express, indian express news In a video, which has now gone viral, Katerina Korosidou dances to the popular song of the Ek Do Teen from Madhuri’s 1988 film Tezaab.

As panic seeps in amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this woman from Greece has turned to Bollywood to drive away “corona stress”. In a video, which has now gone viral, Katerina Korosidou can be seen dancing nonchalantly to the popular song “Ek Do Teen” from Madhuri Dixit’s 1988 film Tezaab.

“While the world is in stress because of #coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress. Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit,” tweeted Korosidou’s friend @Mr_Belutsch while tagging the actor.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 85,000 views and retweeted by many, including the actor herself. “Loved this video. Let’s make the most of this time, stay safe and stay home!” tweeted Madhuri while sharing the video.

