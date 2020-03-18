Watch: Greek fan dances to Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Ek do teen’ to ward off ‘corona blues’

In a video, which has now gone viral, Katerina Korosidou dances to the popular song of the Ek Do Teen from Madhuri’s 1988 film Tezaab. In a video, which has now gone viral, Katerina Korosidou dances to the popular song of the Ek Do Teen from Madhuri’s 1988 film Tezaab.

As panic seeps in amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this woman from Greece has turned to Bollywood to drive away “corona stress”. In a video, which has now gone viral, Katerina Korosidou can be seen dancing nonchalantly to the popular song “Ek Do Teen” from Madhuri Dixit’s 1988 film Tezaab.

“While the world is in stress because of #coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress. Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit,” tweeted Korosidou’s friend @Mr_Belutsch while tagging the actor.

Watch the video here:

While the world is in stress because of #coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress. Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit @MadhuriDixit. Let’s make Katerina famous 🙏. pic.twitter.com/egEjGGsv0p — Mr Belutsch🏳🕊 (@Mr_Belutsch) March 16, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has garnered over 85,000 views and retweeted by many, including the actor herself. “Loved this video. Let’s make the most of this time, stay safe and stay home!” tweeted Madhuri while sharing the video.

Loved this video… There are soo many things that we can do at home, spend time with our loved ones, learn & discover new things, workout, dance, sing & do whatever you never got to do because of your busy schedule. Let’s make the most of this time, stay safe & stay home! https://t.co/4LJMEVyKqx — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) March 17, 2020

