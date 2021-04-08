Viral Video: Giant monitor lizard wreaks havoc in Thailand supermarket

Post the incident, a rescue team reached the location and dragged the monitor lizard out of the store. (Representational Image/Source: Pixabay.com)

In a frightening moment, a giant monitor lizard sparked panic in a supermarket in Thailand. In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, the huge reptile, which emerged from a canal near Nakhon Pathom, was spotted inside the store attempting to climb the shelves as shoppers are heard screaming in the background.

The clip, which was originally shared by Thai travel agency Mundo Nomada, was later removed by the account. However, several other reposts were widely shared on other social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

According to a Daily Mail report, the 6 feet long lizard entered the 7-Eleven store in Nakhon Pathom and wreaked havoc by tossing food and drink boxes on the ground.

“I only stopped at the shop to buy some food and then saw the huge monitor lizard inside. I wanted to buy a drink but the animal was too close to the drinks aisle,” Narumpa Tangsin, a shocked customer at the store told the news website. “They’re dangerous animals, especially when they’re angry, so I stayed back and recorded it on my phone. I guess that shops have everything, even for lizards,” she added.

Post the incident, a rescue team reached the location and dragged the monitor lizard out of the store before escorting it to a nearby undergrowth, the news website stated.