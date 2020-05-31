Viral Video: Former NASA engineer’s obstacle course to keep squirrels at bay wins praise online

Captioned, “Squirrels were stealing my birdseed so I solved the problem with mechanical engineering,” Rober’s video went viral on social media and left many impressed. Captioned, “Squirrels were stealing my birdseed so I solved the problem with mechanical engineering,” Rober’s video went viral on social media and left many impressed.

When former NASA engineer Mark Rober installed a birdfeeder in his backyard to do some bird watching to fight boredom amid the Covid-19 lockdown, little did he know that he would have to deal with pesky squirrels stealing seeds from it.

In order to keep the squirrels at bay, the American YouTuber bought several “squirrels proof” birdfeeders. However, when his “guests” outsmarted all his quick fixes, he decided to build an elaborate obstacle course to discourage them. Taking to YouTube, Rober shared a video of a building the perfect “squirrel-proof” bird feeder through “mechanical engineering”.

Watch the video here:

Rober’s video, which showcases the various obstacles he devised like jumping on poles, crossing ropes and bridges, running through mazes and negotiating optical illusions, went viral on social media and left many impressed. “Imagine what this guy could do with NASA’s budget,” read a comment. “Let’s be honest when we clicked on this video we never thought it would be this good,” another user wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd