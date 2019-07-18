Viral Video: First-time flyer boards conveyor belt expecting it to take her to aircraft

A hilarious video of a confused woman passenger climbing onto a luggage conveyor belt at a Turkish airport has gone viral on social media. According to a Fox news report, the first-time flyer, who checked-in her bags at the Istanbul Aiport, got onto the belt hoping it would take her to the aircraft.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Airlines passenger uses toes to scroll through in-flight entertainment; video leaves netizens disgusted

A video of the incident, which soon went viral, shows the woman holding her luggage while stepping onto the conveyor belt. However, failing to maintain balance, she falls down prompting the airport staff to stop the functioning of the belt.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral prompting many hilarious reactions. “She stopped and let the bag passed, what a polite lady,” read one of the many tweets on the viral clip.

With the cargo could be cheaper I believe 😅 — Ali (@AliMisned) July 13, 2019

😂😂😂 I feel guilty for laughing but what was she doing? https://t.co/dTEQmBuW37 — Oshun (@MaggietheMezzo) July 13, 2019

why lady why. https://t.co/oJNYrbpn5E — RilRil Osman Jailani (@Bahrilmi) July 13, 2019