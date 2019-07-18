Toggle Menu
Viral Video: First-time flyer boards conveyor belt expecting it to take her to aircrafthttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/viral-video-first-time-flyer-boards-conveyor-belt-expecting-it-to-take-her-to-aircraft-5834578/

Viral Video: First-time flyer boards conveyor belt expecting it to take her to aircraft

A video of the incident, which soon went viral, features the woman holding her luggage while stepping onto the conveyor belt.

turkey, Woman luggage belt viral video, Conveyor Belt, aircraft, airport check-in, woman funny viral video, aircraft viral clip, cctv
The woman is unable to maintain balance and soon falls down, prompting the airport staff to stop the functioning of the belt.

A hilarious video of a confused woman passenger climbing onto a luggage conveyor belt at a Turkish airport has gone viral on social media. According to a Fox news report, the first-time flyer, who checked-in her bags at the Istanbul Aiport, got onto the belt hoping it would take her to the aircraft.

ALSO READ | Airlines passenger uses toes to scroll through in-flight entertainment; video leaves netizens disgusted

A video of the incident, which soon went viral, shows the woman holding her luggage while stepping onto the conveyor belt. However, failing to maintain balance, she falls down prompting the airport staff to stop the functioning of the belt.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral prompting many hilarious reactions. “She stopped and let the bag passed, what a polite lady,” read one of the many tweets on the viral clip.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Of nine yards and a hashtag
2 A bad hair day: Man caught trying to smuggle cocaine under his wig, leaves netizens in splits
3 ‘Okay, this is insane’: Netizens compare their FaceApp old filter pictures with parents