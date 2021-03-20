scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Latest news

‘Outrageous’: Viral video exposes gender inequality in US college basketball, triggers uproar online

The contrast shown in Sedona Prince's TikTok brought widespread criticism, ultimately leading to the association to issuing an apology. The NCAA has promised to resolve the issue after it was slammed for their sexist approach.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 20, 2021 3:24:54 pm
us basketball gender inequality, us college basketball weight rooms, Sedona Prince ncaa weight room video, gender discrimination in sports, viral video, indian expressThe female athlete's video started a serous debate online with netizens urging the association to fix the problem. (Source: @sedonaprince_/Twitter)

Gender discrimination in the world of sports has been highlighted by female players time and again. The latest issue that has got everyone talking online, is the striking difference in weight training facilities seen at a major US college basketball tournament. A video posted by a female player highlighting the “sexist” arrangement has sparked an outcry on social media.

University of Oregon forward Sedona Prince recently took to TikTok to show the fully-stocked men’s weight room at the annual National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) tournament, in contrast to a poorly stocked women’s arena. While the association earlier reacted to the difference, saying there was an issue about space and not money, however, NCAA’s claim fell flat when Prince showed in the video the ample free area in their practice arena.

“I got something to show y’all. So, for the NCAA March Madness, the biggest tournament in college basketball for women … This is our weight room,” she said while pointing toward one stack of free weights. “If you aren’t upset about this problem, then you are a part of it,” she added.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The video gained wider attention after it was posted on Twitter and went viral getting nearly 15 million views.

Women are playing their tournament in San Antonio, Texas, while the men’s games are taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana.

As there was a lot of buzz about revenue in women’s games, many fitness and sports equipment companies too joined the conversation saying they are ready to send supplies, tagging NCAA to reply.

From professional players to politicians all joined in the conversation about gender discrimination in the world of sports, dubbing the video as ‘outrageous’ and demanding better facilities and respect for female athletes. Here’s how everyone called upon the association to ‘fix’ the issue.

After facing backlash online, the NCAA responded to the weight room controversy and issued a statement. Dan Gavitt, senior vice president of basketball for the NCAA, took the blame for the weight room controversy and said it will be fixed soon.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

“I apologize to women’s basketball student-athletes, to the coaches, Women’s Basketball Committee for dropping the ball, frankly, on the weight room issue in San Antonio,” Gavitt said during Friday’s press briefing.

Lynn Holzman, NCAA vice president for women’s basketball, said she and her staff are examining how to readjust available square footage within the unique footprint of the controlled environment in San Antonio to provide more training opportunities for teams while maintaining health and safety protocols.

In addition to weight training issues, female student-athletes also raised concerns about the food quality at their hotels and the items in their “swag bag” compared to men’s basketball participants.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 20: Latest News

Advertisement
X