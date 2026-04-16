Groundhog’s ‘existential crisis’ over friend’s nail trim wins the Internet. Watch the video

The video has gained over 31 million views on X

The internet is full of animal videos, and for good reason. After a long, tiring day, few things are more comforting than watching adorable creatures do the most unexpected and hilarious things on camera.

A viral video of two groundhogs has gained over 31 million views on X, delighting users with their funny antics.

In the video shared by FranceNews24, the groundhogs are at a grooming clinic getting their nails trimmed. One stands against a wall, remaining completely still, silent, and oddly composed as its nails are clipped, while the second groundhog waiting its turn steals the spotlight.

As it watches its friend get its nails trimmed, the second groundhog appears visibly distressed, covering its face with its paws in apparent panic, a reaction that has left viewers amused.