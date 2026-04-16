Groundhog’s ‘existential crisis’ over friend’s nail trim wins the Internet. Watch the video

The internet is full of animal videos, and for good reason. After a long, tiring day, few things are more comforting than watching adorable creatures do the most unexpected and hilarious things on camera.
A viral video of two groundhogs has gained over 31 million views on X, delighting users with their funny antics.
In the video shared by FranceNews24, the groundhogs are at a grooming clinic getting their nails trimmed. One stands against a wall, remaining completely still, silent, and oddly composed as its nails are clipped, while the second groundhog waiting its turn steals the spotlight.
As it watches its friend get its nails trimmed, the second groundhog appears visibly distressed, covering its face with its paws in apparent panic, a reaction that has left viewers amused.
Sharing the clip, FranceNews24 wrote: “During the nail trimming, one groundhog seems to have already accepted its fate… while the other panics with every snip. A scene as funny as it is totally theatrical.”
📹 VIDÉO – #Insolite : Pendant la coupe des griffes, une marmotte semble avoir déjà accepté son destin… tandis que l’autre panique à chaque coup de coupe. Une scène aussi drôle que totalement théâtrale. pic.twitter.com/qm2lfgyTkN
— FranceNews24 (@FranceNews24) April 14, 2026
The video has since taken over social media, with users flooding the comments section with reactions.
“It’s rare to see an all-timer happen in real time but this is one of those,” one user wrote.
it’s rare to see an all-timer happen in real time but this is one of those https://t.co/p8Q1fjR2jG
— Skoog (@Skoog) April 14, 2026
Another user called it, “this is absolutely the greatest video of all time.”
this is absolutely the greatest video of all time https://t.co/YoAJgVZ6mH
— Richard (@gamray) April 14, 2026
Some viewers couldn’t get enough of the expressive second groundhog.
“I NEED a reality show for the overly dramatic groundhog!” one person joked.
“The one on the left is having a full existential crisis while the other is just like ‘meh, another Tuesday’,” another added.
“Give that second one an Oscar already. The sheer theatricality of the scream is carrying the entire news cycle,” someone else wrote.
Disclaimer: This viral story is based on unverified social media content and is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only.