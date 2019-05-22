Viral video: Dog’s epic performance with living statue

In a video that has taken the internet by storm, a living statue of a man posing as a fisherman is seen standing outside the Ceará State Secretariat of Culture in Fortaleza, Brazil. However, it’s not the man’s act that has surprised people, but that of the dog in his arms that played its part perfectly. The man is seen frozen in a moment with a kiss planted on the dog and to everyone’s surprise, the animal turned out to be real one. When the artist broke character to collect some tips, the dog moved as well.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Photo of dogs waiting for homeless man outside hospital is melting hearts online

The video of the duo captured earlier this week has gone viral across social media sites with more than seven million views on Facebook and another five million views on Twitter.

gente e esse dog que se finge de estátua junto com o dono meu deus pic.twitter.com/ObylcvTTiq — klebinho dos teclãdos (@kaliel) May 17, 2019

Many were mesmerised by the dog’s performance and many said the animals deserves a shot at getting an Oscar.

After the video went viral, local media identified the street artist as a Venezuelan immigrant Yorge Luís Ruiz, who has been performing in Brazil for four years now. He said he had left his native country hoping for a better future. The little dog named Jaspe, is an integral part of his performances, and he says she is a natural.

Advertising

“We thank you very much, we thank every day the Brazilian people for enjoying our work, that dog. We’re speechless with all the comments I’m getting now, “said Ruiz in an Instagram story after becoming an Internet sensation overnight.

He clarified that he did not train his dog for the performances and it all began as he couldn’t leave the dog alone in the house when he was out.

“I started to take her [sic] ever since she was little, and she got used to it,” he said.

He has an Instagram and YouTube account for his fans where he regularly shares photos and videos of the duo. However, along with the fame, many have also criticised him and accused him of abusing the animal.

“There is someone who still believes that the dogs are being abused or drugged, but I’m going to be four years with my dog ​​and I’m used to hearing all these things. But for these people who speak these things, I only say this: it is sad when one person speaks of the other without knowing. The first thing we have to do is meet first and then talk. Everything I do with my puppy is natural, all she does is because I’ve gotten used to it since I was little,” he told Razoes Para Acreditar.