COVID vaccination appointment turns into surprise marriage proposal, video wins the internet

Robby Vargas-Cortes (left) had a surprise up his sleeve when Eric Vanderlee administered the vaccine to him. (Sanford Health/ Facebook)

A frontline health worker turned a vaccination appointment into a memorable moment by proposing to his boyfriend at a South Dakota hospital recently. Robbie Vargas-Cortes, 31, a paramedic and EMS supervisor, was scheduled to get his vaccination. As he knew his boyfriend of five years, Eric Vanderlee, was one of the vaccine administrators at Sanford Canton-Inwood Medical Center, he planned the unique proposal.

As Vanderlee, a registered nurse in Canton, was all set to give the injection, he noticed Vargas-Cortes had something up his left sleeve — an engagement ring taped to his arm! Stunned by the it, the nurse was heard asking his colleagues if they knew about it in advance.

In a beautiful moment, Vargas-Cortes took off the ring from his arm and proposed to Vanderlee who enthusiastically said a yes. The hospital shared the adorable moment on its social media handles and it then went viral.

“It’s been kind of a crazy year, and you know it’s been a fun ride to have you in my life,” Vargas-Cortes, told Vanderlee as he proposed.

According to a CNN report, the EMS supervisor said he had the ring for three years but was waiting for the right moment to propose. “We’re nearing the end of the pandemic. The vaccine is kind of like a new chapter,” he said adding that he wanted it to be a surprise.

Their engagement with the vaccine was like a ray of hope in a rather difficult year as back in November, Vanderlee lost his grandfather to Covid-19, the New York Times reported. So, when Vargas-Cortes knew Vanderlee volunteered for the vaccination drive, he said he thought to himself, “Well, what better opportunity?”

The newly engaged healthcare professionals said they were humbled by the “outpouring of love and support” they have received online.