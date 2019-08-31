Viral Video: Cop father tells daughter to ‘exit the refrigerator’, threatens with ‘arrest’

Toggle Menu
Originally shared on Ellen Tube -- a video platform by American comedian Ellen DeGeneres, the clip was shared on Twitter by IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal along with a caption that read, "A ‘police’ daddy can never fully shun cop lingo!!"

An adorable video of a cop father telling his baby girl to “exit the refrigerator” while she refuses his ‘command’ has gone viral on social media.

Many were left amused to hear the father using police lingo while addressing his daughter in the 58-second clip. “Please exit the refrigerator. Ma’am quit resisting. Get out of the refrigerator, ma’am. You are resisting arrest. Please exit,” he can he heard saying in the viral clip which has been shared on several spcial media platforms.

Watch the video here:

