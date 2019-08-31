Viral Video: Cop father tells daughter to ‘exit the refrigerator’, threatens with ‘arrest’

An adorable video of a cop father telling his baby girl to “exit the refrigerator” while she refuses his ‘command’ has gone viral on social media.

Many were left amused to hear the father using police lingo while addressing his daughter in the 58-second clip. “Please exit the refrigerator. Ma’am quit resisting. Get out of the refrigerator, ma’am. You are resisting arrest. Please exit,” he can he heard saying in the viral clip which has been shared on several spcial media platforms.

Watch the video here:

A ‘police’ daddy can never fully shun cop lingo!! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/74m2B6O9Gx — HGS Dhaliwal, IPS (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 29, 2019

Originally shared on Ellen Tube — a video platform by American comedian Ellen DeGeneres, the clip was shared on Twitter by IPS officer HGS Dhaliwal along with a caption that read, “A ‘police’ daddy can never fully shun cop lingo!!”

She knows how to deal with the police. — KUGULET (@KUGULET) August 30, 2019

What happened next. Was she imprisoned? — Jitendra Patil (@meetjeetendra) August 31, 2019

some serious law and order problem

you need to fix it asap or u gonna face a lot more in future😁😁 — Lisa (@Lisa89187883) August 31, 2019

indian parents would solve this problem in less than a minute by saying: fridge jaldi bandh karo meter jyaada aayega get out you shaitaan bacchi — prismetamagick (@sapient_4u) August 30, 2019

Awwww she is so adorable!!!! :) loved the way she kept saying no to her papa!!! :) — Muskaan Negi (@MuskaanNegi) August 29, 2019