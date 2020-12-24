Viral Video: Colombian orchestra performs concert for dogs

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, canines can be seen sitting with their humans while the band played for them.

While bursting crackers is a popular tradition during Christmas and New Year in Colombia, members of the Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra performed a concert for pets to raise awareness on the impact fireworks have on animals.

Firecrackers not only contribute to noise and air pollution but adversely affect animals as well. Canines often get triggered by firecrackers, with stress, irritation, aggressiveness and unnecessary barking being some of the many common reactions.

