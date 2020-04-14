Viral Video: Circus animals have a day out on streets of Paris amid lockdown

With the ongoing lockdown, streets in Paris have worn a deserted look but residents of the French capital were in for a surprise when they recently spotted circus animals running loose on the road.
Several videos of the bizarre incident were shared online by people who spotted a zebra and two horses running alongside vehicles on the road. “There’s a zebra in my friend’s town,” tweeted a user @laramenepas while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media.
Watch the video here:
y’a un ZÈBRE dans la ville de mon pote 😭😭 ça a changé le 94 pic.twitter.com/II77bSYkBQ
— لارا • Lara (@laramenepas_) April 10, 2020
According to a DailyMail report, the animals had escaped from a zoo in Ormesson-sur-Marne after the gate of their enclosure was left open. The user also shared another video of a horse running on the street.
Les gars j’ai plus de forces 😩 pic.twitter.com/rLmAWif38B
— لارا • Lara (@laramenepas_) April 11, 2020
Since being shared online, the video has gone viral, with netizens expressing shock over the incident. “Nature is taking over again,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “Thanks to the pandemic, nature is finally regaining its rights… we’re the problem.”
