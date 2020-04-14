Follow Us:
Viral Video: Circus animals have a day out on streets of Paris amid lockdown

Several videos of the bizarre incident were shared online by people who stopped a zebra and two horses running alongside vehicles on the road.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: April 14, 2020 2:10:41 pm
With the ongoing lockdown, streets in Paris have worn a deserted look but residents of the French capital were in for a surprise when they recently spotted circus animals running loose on the road.

Several videos of the bizarre incident were shared online by people who spotted a zebra and two horses running alongside vehicles on the road. “There’s a zebra in my friend’s town,” tweeted a user @laramenepas while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

According to a DailyMail report, the animals had escaped from a zoo in Ormesson-sur-Marne after the gate of their enclosure was left open. The user also shared another video of a horse running on the street.

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral, with netizens expressing shock over the incident. “Nature is taking over again,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “Thanks to the pandemic, nature is finally regaining its rights… we’re the problem.”

