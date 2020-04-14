Viral Video: Circus animals have a day out on streets of Paris amid lockdown

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral with netizens expressing shock over the incident. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral with netizens expressing shock over the incident.

With the ongoing lockdown, streets in Paris have worn a deserted look but residents of the French capital were in for a surprise when they recently spotted circus animals running loose on the road.

Several videos of the bizarre incident were shared online by people who spotted a zebra and two horses running alongside vehicles on the road. “There’s a zebra in my friend’s town,” tweeted a user @laramenepas while sharing the video, which has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the video here:

y’a un ZÈBRE dans la ville de mon pote 😭😭 ça a changé le 94 pic.twitter.com/II77bSYkBQ — لارا • Lara (@laramenepas_) April 10, 2020

According to a DailyMail report, the animals had escaped from a zoo in Ormesson-sur-Marne after the gate of their enclosure was left open. The user also shared another video of a horse running on the street.

Les gars j’ai plus de forces 😩 pic.twitter.com/rLmAWif38B — لارا • Lara (@laramenepas_) April 11, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral, with netizens expressing shock over the incident. “Nature is taking over again,” tweeted a user while another wrote, “Thanks to the pandemic, nature is finally regaining its rights… we’re the problem.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd