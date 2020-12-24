Viral Video: Cheetah cub drinking water gets ambushed by crocodile in Africa

The unpredictable world of wildlife often throws up unexpected things that remains unseen to humans. Recently, a frightening video captured the exact moment when a crocodile attacked an unsuspecting cheetah cub while it was drinking at a watering hole in South Africa.

The 1.52-minute clip, which has been widely circulated online, was shared by YouTube channel Kruger Sightings along with details of the incident.

While on a safari, WildEarth guide Busani Mtshali spotted a mother cheetah along with her two cubs. Though Mtshali spotted the crocodile lurking in the water, the male cub, who had come to the edge of the waterhole to quench his thrift, failed to do so. In a matter of seconds, the crocodile grabbed on to the young cheetah and took him under water.

[Viewers discretion advised]

Watch the video here:

“It is so painful,” Mtshali says in the video. “It is more than the word painful. There is nothing really we can do because the croc was just ambushing the cheetah when the young cheetah cub went down to drink water.”

The mother cheetah can be seen constantly looking back towards the waterhole before walking away. Viewed over 10 million times, the viral clip prompted mixed reactions from netizens.

