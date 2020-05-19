Follow Us:
Viral Video: Meow-nuel Neuer’s goalkeeping skills leave netizens floored

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered over four million views and prompted several reactions. While many are impressed with the cat's goalkeeping skills, others joked if the cat would join any football club.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 19, 2020 2:21:55 pm
American investor Chris Dixon’s cat seems to have become an overnight social media sensation after showing off his goalkeeping skills. The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows the feline making multiple saves in front of a small make-shift goal.

“Knew naming him Meownuel Neuer was a mistake,” tweeted Dixon while sharing the video. The name is inspired by German footballer Manuel Neuer, who is the goalkeeper and captain of both Bundesliga club Bayern Munich and the Germany national team.

Watch the video here:

However, Doxin’s cat is not the only one going viral on social media. Earlier, two cats left netizens in splits after they started a fight during a live broadcast.

