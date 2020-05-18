Follow Us:
Monday, May 18, 2020
Viral Video: Cat fight erupts behind journalist during live broadcast

In the 12-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, Doris can be seen trying to keep a straight face while her two cats fight in the background.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2020 4:53:09 pm
Viewed over two million times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many pet owners relating to the situation.

With the ongoing lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic forcing many to work from home, pets have turned to be the new co-workers, with netizens sharing images and videos of their cats and dogs taking over laptops or snuggling up on their laps and and even video-bombing online meetings.

Recently, viewers of an US-based channel were delighted when a golden retriever barged into a weather forecast show for a belly rub. And now, a journalist found herself in an awkward situation when her pet cats decided to fight amid a live broadcast. “My cats have no chill,” tweeted  Philippines journalist Doris Bigornia’s daughter Nikki while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over two million times, the video has prompted several reactions online, with many pet owners relating to the situation.

