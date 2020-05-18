Viral Video: Cat fight erupts behind journalist during live broadcast

Viewed over two million times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many pet owners relating to the situation. Viewed over two million times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many pet owners relating to the situation.

With the ongoing lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic forcing many to work from home, pets have turned to be the new co-workers, with netizens sharing images and videos of their cats and dogs taking over laptops or snuggling up on their laps and and even video-bombing online meetings.

Recently, viewers of an US-based channel were delighted when a golden retriever barged into a weather forecast show for a belly rub. And now, a journalist found herself in an awkward situation when her pet cats decided to fight amid a live broadcast. “My cats have no chill,” tweeted Philippines journalist Doris Bigornia’s daughter Nikki while sharing the video.

In the 12-second clip, which has gone viral on social media, Doris can be seen trying to keep a straight face while her two cats fight in the background.

Watch the video here:

MY CATS HAVE NO CHILL 😹😹 @DorisBigornia pic.twitter.com/nJr3ZCedbG — 𝙽𝚒𝚔𝚔𝚒 𝙱𝚒𝚐𝚘𝚛𝚗𝚒𝚊 𓃠 (@nikkibigornia) May 15, 2020

Viewed over two million times, the video has prompted several reactions online, with many pet owners relating to the situation.

