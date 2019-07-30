Viral Video: Canadian flight passengers deboarding aircraft in a disciplined way impress netizens

While air travel reduces the time taken to reach one’s destination, we spend dozens of minutes watching fellow passengers get their bags out of the overhead bins and be in a hurry to disembark. However, a video of passengers deboarding from a Westjet flight in Canada has left many surprised.

Advertising

ALSO READ | What is the meaning of ‘sco pa tu manaa’, the latest trend dominating social media

The 24-second clip, which was tweeted by a Toronto journalist Tom Podolec, shows passengers patiently waiting for their turn while people in the front rows get off the plane. “Fascinating video showing passengers disembarking a Westjet flight one row at a time. This is an oil rig employee charter flight from Calgary to Fort MacKay/Firebag in northern Alberta,” tweeted Podolec.

Watch the video here:

Fascinating video showing passengers disembarking a @Westjet flight one row at time. This is an oil rig employee charter flight from Calgary to Fort MacKay/Firebag in northern Alberta. pic.twitter.com/drUYsxSsRq — Tom Podolec Aviation (@TomPodolec) July 27, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral, with many expressing surprise over the discipline shown by the passengers. “Can this ‘disembarking’ training be given along with safety training by air hostess/host? Very much. Required,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.

What is this sorcery? https://t.co/Bf1CABMO5N — Saahil D (@BhagArjunBhag) July 28, 2019

WHY CAN’T EVERY FLIGHT BE LIKE THIS!?!?! 😭 https://t.co/rtVqMEvuCi — Subiksha Raman (@subiksharaman) July 28, 2019

What do you say, real or fake video? I have not seen such absurd behavior before. https://t.co/DyEABLWzSg — Tushar Bhargava (@btushar) July 28, 2019