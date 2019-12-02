Viral video: Man solves three Rubik’s cubes while juggling them

The man took around 45 seconds to solve three cubes while juggling. The man took around 45 seconds to solve three cubes while juggling.

It’s difficult enough for most people to solve a Rubik’s cube, but a new video that’s going viral features a man solving three of the cubes – while juggling them.

Twitter user @CucumberTonic shared the video with the caption: “All other Rubik’s cube achievements are cancelled”. The video shows an unidentified man taking 45 seconds to solve the three cubes while juggling.

Take a look at the video:

All other rubik’s cube achievements are cancelled pic.twitter.com/xEj7kBb8tc — Theo🕊 (@CucumberTonic) November 28, 2019

Many people responded to the video by calling it a hoax and said it was impossible to do this. Others also claimed that the man was throwing the cubes out of the frame, where someone else was solving it.

Many also pulled out the video of 13-year-old Que Jianyu from China, who took 5 minutes and 6.61 seconds to set a Guinness World Records title for solving three Rubik’s cubes while juggling. If the man in the video has actually taken just 45 seconds and can replicate it, it could be a new world record.

The now-viral video has garnered over 7 million views since it was shared. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

That’s a juggling achievement… not a Rubik’s Cube achievement.

(Pay attention to his right hand, which keeps reaching off-screen) — Sean The Producer (@SeanTheProducr) November 30, 2019

Film it from further back so you can see his mate chucking in completed ones and him chucking out non completed ones. — Col 👾🐝🍺🏍🚗 👏 (@Colin10971) November 29, 2019

Time machine, send this back to 1980 to blow their minds, pls. — 💧 Frank Flobster (@Frank61pc) November 29, 2019

Amazing — PollyannaP (@PollyannaP3) November 29, 2019

I need a slo-mo button — Corgi Lover 🌈 🇮🇪 (@corgiwrangler1) November 29, 2019

I am insect with no talent — The Melody Man (@MusicManCan1) November 30, 2019

I call hacks — Diogo🍑 (@6DaddyDiogo9) November 29, 2019

What in the hell! 🤣🤣

Incredible — Garrett Oliveto (@Goliveto113) November 29, 2019

My entire life is a failure. I thought I was adequate, but then I watched this and realized that I am nothing. — Jay Zarqa (@YarmoukZarqa) November 29, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd