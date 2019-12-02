Follow Us:
Viral video: Man solves three Rubik’s cubes while juggling them

In the video, the unidentified man juggles three Rubik's cubes while solving them and just takes 45 seconds. Many people responded to the video by calling it a hoax and said it was impossible to do what the man had done.

Published: December 2, 2019
Man solves three Rubik's cube while juggling them, Viral video, Britain, Trending, Indian Express news The man took around 45 seconds to solve three cubes while juggling.

It’s difficult enough for most people to solve a Rubik’s cube, but a new video that’s going viral features a man solving three of the cubes – while juggling them.

Twitter user @CucumberTonic shared the video with the caption: “All other Rubik’s cube achievements are cancelled”. The video shows an unidentified man taking 45 seconds to solve the three cubes while juggling.

Take a look at the video:

Many people responded to the video by calling it a hoax and said it was impossible to do this. Others also claimed that the man was throwing the cubes out of the frame, where someone else was solving it.

Many also pulled out the video of 13-year-old Que Jianyu from China, who took 5 minutes and 6.61 seconds to set a Guinness World Records title for solving three Rubik’s cubes while juggling. If the man in the video has actually taken just 45 seconds and can replicate it, it could be a new world record.

The now-viral video has garnered over 7 million views since it was shared. Take a look at some of the reactions to the video:

