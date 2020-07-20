scorecardresearch
Viral Video: Bill Nye’s explaination of racism using science triggers debate online

"Now, here's the same map of the same continents with just one colour, and it turns out that everybody on Earth is descended from people that lived here in Africa," American television presenter Bill Nye said.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 20, 2020 6:01:18 pm
bill nye, bill nye tiktok, bill nye racism tiktok viral video In the 44-second clip shared by Nye on TikTok, he uses a world man to illustrate how ultraviolet works and affects each continent.

Amid protests across several nations against systemic racism following the George Floyd incident in the US, American television presenter Bill Nye’s attempt to explain that humans are “one species” despite having different skin colours has won praise online.

In the 44-second clip shared by Nye on TikTok, he uses a map to illustrate how ultraviolet works and affects each continent. Explaining how everyone on Earth descended from Africa, he says, “Now, here’s the same map of the same continents with just one colour, and it turns out that everybody on Earth is descended from people that lived here in Africa.”

“Our skin is where we make vitamin D. If you don’t get enough ultraviolet, then you don’t get enough vitamin D,” Nye elaborates. “But if you get too much ultraviolet, then you break down your folates. You have to have it in perfect balance. And because the ultraviolet varies, the colour of our skin varies. That’s why we have different colour skin.”

Watch the video here:

The clip has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the presenter. “Bill Nye just ended racism,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

However, many also questioned the explanation. “He’s correct. But how do you explain hair texture and physical features?” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

