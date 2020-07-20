Viral Video: Bill Nye’s explaination of racism using science triggers debate online

In the 44-second clip shared by Nye on TikTok, he uses a world man to illustrate how ultraviolet works and affects each continent. In the 44-second clip shared by Nye on TikTok, he uses a world man to illustrate how ultraviolet works and affects each continent.

Amid protests across several nations against systemic racism following the George Floyd incident in the US, American television presenter Bill Nye’s attempt to explain that humans are “one species” despite having different skin colours has won praise online.

In the 44-second clip shared by Nye on TikTok, he uses a map to illustrate how ultraviolet works and affects each continent. Explaining how everyone on Earth descended from Africa, he says, “Now, here’s the same map of the same continents with just one colour, and it turns out that everybody on Earth is descended from people that lived here in Africa.”

“Our skin is where we make vitamin D. If you don’t get enough ultraviolet, then you don’t get enough vitamin D,” Nye elaborates. “But if you get too much ultraviolet, then you break down your folates. You have to have it in perfect balance. And because the ultraviolet varies, the colour of our skin varies. That’s why we have different colour skin.”

bill nye just ended racism pic.twitter.com/P2y01erVoT — mari (@mxpxn) July 19, 2020

The clip has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the presenter. “Bill Nye just ended racism,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

However, many also questioned the explanation. “He’s correct. But how do you explain hair texture and physical features?” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

He’s correct. But how do you explain hair texture and physical features? — IE School Sports (@sports_ie) July 19, 2020

This Cant be right cause our dna is different. A white person and a albino black person aren’t the same. A albino black person still have black features even though their skin is white. — joe (@skate8joe) July 19, 2020

This vitamin D theory is a common falsehood. It has been disproven. That everyone descends from the same original people however, is true. — Ed (@eko718) July 19, 2020

So basically white skin is what we get when our ancestors didn’t have the good sense to live somewhere warm 🤷‍♂️ — Alex Hardy (@alexhardy) July 19, 2020

I thought every one knew this. It’s basic science. Let’s switch things up, remove all the buildings and human constructions and let white people in Africa , black people in Canada and Europe , Asians in the middle East , let’s see how long we survive . Our physical traits are — Penn Aé tration. (@RuslanPutin4) July 19, 2020

So that explains skin but not features — $OUTH (@SOUTHSIDEisDC) July 19, 2020

