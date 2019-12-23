Viral Video: Baby refuses to come out after getting stuck inside Skee-Ball machine

Viewed over 12 million times, the 13-second viral footage features a woman struggling to get a baby out from the Skee-Ball machine. Viewed over 12 million times, the 13-second viral footage features a woman struggling to get a baby out from the Skee-Ball machine.

While children often tend to do humorous things for parents to remember when they grow up, a naughty toddler went a notch higher after he got inside a Skee-Ball machine in Las Vegas and refused to come out. A video of the hilarious incident has gone viral on social media and left netizens in splits.

Viewed over 12 million times, the 13-second viral footage features a woman struggling to get a baby out from the Skee-Ball machine. “Give mommy your other foot. Give me your other foot!” the woman in the clip can be heard telling the child, who seems to be enjoying the episode and refuses to come out.

Watch the video here:

Have a kid it will be fun they said😅 pic.twitter.com/4e95xzQYp7 — CB (@DabAndGo) November 17, 2019

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger hilarious reactions online. While many were amused, others wondered how long was the baby “ignored” to get inside a machine.

Well how the baby get in there in the first place? Like how long was you not watching him? — MikeDTwin (@MikeDTwin1) November 17, 2019

looks fun tho, I’ve always wanted to climb them things kids give us an excuse to do stuff we’ve always wanted to do 🤷🏻‍♀️ — 🐉 (@steezyghostt) November 17, 2019

Babies always doing something they got no business doing — Jump Marley (@carlkaepernick) November 17, 2019

“Give mommy your othe foot”

Kid: pic.twitter.com/seytvnlutM — Natalee Faye (@nuniegirl22) November 17, 2019

How do you ignore or not pay attention to a kid for that long LOL — SadManGiggles (@fatmangiggles) November 17, 2019

“give mommy your other foot”

“no” — chaotic good (@Maggilishious99) November 18, 2019

shoulda asked him to hit the jackpot :) — Kyoo (@yoitskyoo) November 17, 2019

