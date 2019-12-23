Follow Us:
Viral Video: Baby refuses to come out after getting stuck inside Skee-Ball machine

Published: December 23, 2019
While children often tend to do humorous things for parents to remember when they grow up, a naughty toddler went a notch higher after he got inside a Skee-Ball machine in Las Vegas and refused to come out. A video of the hilarious incident has gone viral on social media and left netizens in splits.

Viewed over 12 million times, the 13-second viral footage features a woman struggling to get a baby out from the Skee-Ball machine. “Give mommy your other foot. Give me your other foot!” the woman in the clip can be heard telling the child, who seems to be enjoying the episode and refuses to come out.

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral and trigger hilarious reactions online. While many were amused, others wondered how long was the baby “ignored” to get inside a machine.

