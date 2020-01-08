Viral Video: Baby kangaroo saved from Australian bushfires, netizens hail the rescuers

The video was shared on Instagram by the Sam McGlone, whose social media bio describes him as a travel filmmaker The video was shared on Instagram by the Sam McGlone, whose social media bio describes him as a travel filmmaker

Amid the multiple ongoing rescue operations in Australia following the massive bushfire which ravaged over 8 million hectares (19.8 million acres) of land across the country and killed nearly 500 million animals, a video of a man saving a baby kangaroo has gone viral on social media and brought some respite.

The video was shared on Instagram by Sam McGlone, whose social media bio describes him as a travel filmmaker, along with a caption that read, “Australia is on fire! 500 million animals have been killed. I saved this little baby kangaroo it was left by its self! This is heartbreaking. 10 million acres burned. Please spread.”

Watch the video here:

Viewed over two lakh times, the video shows McGlone dousing fire when he spots a baby kangaroo on the ground. He then quickly takes the animal to a nearby vehicle and wraps it in a blanket before giving it water.

With a following of over one lakh, it did not take long for McGlone’s video to go viral and be flooded with comments. Many lauded McGlone for rescuing the animal and called him a “hero”.

