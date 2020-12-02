Viral video: Explosives and bullets fly in ‘Money Heist’ style bank robbery in Brazil

Later, Criciuma’s Mayor Clesio Salvaro took to the microblogging websites requesting the residents to not leave their homes and exercise all precautions.

A robbery in Brazil is reminding people of popular Spanish drama series ‘Money Heist’ after the robbers left cash strewn across the streets. In the two-hour-long burglary, which took place in the southern city of Criciuma, the robbers blasted explosives and fired high-calibre weapons at the police, Aljazeera reported. The incident left two people injured.

“So far, four people have been arrested who collected part of the paper bills that were thrown to the ground due to the explosion,” the police told the news website. Several videos and pictures of the robbery were shared on social media, leaving many intrigued.

“Bank robbery like #MoneyHeist executed by thieves in Brazil. People take money scattered on the floor after a mega robbery in the city of Criciuma – Brazil. The modality of crime is called ‘Novo Cangaço’,” wrote a user while sharing the viral clip.

People take money scattered on the floor after a mega robbery in the city of Criciuma – Brazil. The gang looks well trained and supported by heavy armory. The modality of crime is called ‘Novo Cangaço’#MoneyHeistBrazil pic.twitter.com/te4hgnWEvk — Siddhant Anand (@JournoSiddhant) December 1, 2020

In the video, many local residents were seen rushing to collect the money on the road. Later, Criciuma’s Mayor Clesio Salvaro took to the microblogging websites and requested residents not to leave their homes and exercise all precautions. “As mayor of Criciuma, I ask that you stay home, don’t leave home, exercise all precaution,” Salvaro said in a video.

Criciúma é alvo de um assalto de grandes proporções. Junto às autoridades militares e forças de segurança, seguimos monitorando e acompanhando o desenrolar dos fatos. Fiquem em casa. MUITO CUIDADO!#Criciúma #ClesioSalvaro #SantaCatarina pic.twitter.com/lebQ71aM9d — Clésio Salvaro (@ClesioSalvaro) December 1, 2020

pic.twitter.com/TctHdnwRSb — Favela Caiu no Face RJ (de 🏡) (@FCNFRJ) December 1, 2020

Basicamente as pessoas estão no centro de Criciúma catando o dinheiro que caiu no chão!! Inacreditável!!!!! 🤯🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZVglH4Wmhj — #BabyImJealous (@WhyDoISabotage) December 1, 2020

