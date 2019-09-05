Viral Video: Angry sheep headbutts BBC cameraperson in the groin; netizens sympathise

A BBC cameraperson found himself in an awkward position when an angry sheep headbutted him in the groin. The video was shared on the broadcast company’s YouTube page on September 2 and has gone viral on several social media platforms.

The incident took place when the crew was filming for a series that explore the life at Longleat Estate and Safari Park, Wilts. The 2.04-minute video starts with television presenter Kate Humble interacting with one of zookeeper while being introduced to Cecil the Cameroon Sheep. However, moments later the sheep approaches the crouched down cameraman and then unexpectedly headbutted his groin.

Watch the video here:

The video, which has been viewed over 7 lakh times, has triggered hilarious reactions online. While many sympathised with the cameraperson, who fell to the ground after the attack, others called the incident “unfortunate”.