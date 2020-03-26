Viral Video: Under quarantine, woman’s surprise for fiancé on his birthday goes viral

Despite being stuck at home, Hannah Chung surprised her fiance by convincing several of her neighbours to sing him “Happy Birthday”. Despite being stuck at home, Hannah Chung surprised her fiance by convincing several of her neighbours to sing him “Happy Birthday”.

Under quarantine due to coronavirus, Hannah Chung of southern California could ill afford to let her fiance’s birthday go awry. So, she came up with a creative way to spring a surprise for her fiance’s 30th birthday.

Despite being stuck at home, Hannah Chung convinced several of her neighbours to sing “Happy Birthday” for her fiance. In a video posted by her, Chung can be seen writing detailed notes for her neighbours, informing them about the exact moment when they all need to sing together.

“My quarantine birthday surprise for @jsn.s!” Chung wrote while posting the TikTok video, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the post has prompted many reactions among netizens. Many have praised Chung for the heartwarming gesture.

