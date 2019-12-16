Viral Video: Alligator calmly crosses busy street after escaping from van

The alligator reportedly made a break for the automatic door when the employees stopped for lunch The alligator reportedly made a break for the automatic door when the employees stopped for lunch

Some sesidents of Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood were witness to an alligator calmly crossing a busy street Sunday and a video of the incident went viral. It turns out the reptile had escaped from a parked van.

The video of the bizarre incident was shared by local resident Mayssam Samaha, who tweeted the video with the caption, “Just an alligator crossing Jarry, no big deal”.

The video shows the reptile crossing Jarry street near Chateaubriand Avenue and proceeding under a car. The alligator reportedly hid under the car, and caught the attention of a few passersby.

The police later confirmed that the reptile belonged to a company which conducts exotic animal demonstrations.

The alligator reportedly made a run for the automatic door when the employees stopped for lunch. According to the police, the animal was later captured and returned to the van.

Many expressed concern for the animal’s well being, given the cold temperature and traffic. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

What in the hell?😱 I would’ve lost conscious right then and there. — Mary Alexander 🌺 (@ldyne22) December 15, 2019

Exotic fauna are the sign of a truly metropolitan city. — js (@exitAB2014) December 16, 2019

I often use FrozenGator as an online name.(@UF graduate in Montreal) But this is too literal. — Steven R. Shaw (@Shawpsych) December 15, 2019

What was the temperature in Montreal today? Poor lizard must have been freezing. — NorthofSeven 🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@NofSeven) December 15, 2019

Was late for the bus. — Gabriela Bobadilla (@gbobadilla2) December 15, 2019

poor pet .. it too cold outside for gator ☹️☹️ — Steve .. (@stech72) December 15, 2019

I bet someone is looking for his alligator — Jean Bottari (@JeanBottari) December 15, 2019

I was so worried about him, between the traffic and the temperature. — mayssam samaha (@mayssamaha) December 15, 2019

Get him a jacket 🥶 — Lesley Chesterman (@lesleychestrman) December 15, 2019

