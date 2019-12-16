Follow Us:
Viral Video: Alligator calmly crosses busy street after escaping from van

According to local police, the alligator belongs to a company which regularly holds demonstrations with exotic animals and had escaped from a van in which it was being transported.

Published: December 16, 2019
Alligator crossing roads, viral video, Montreal, Trending, Indian Express news, The alligator reportedly made a break for the automatic door when the employees stopped for lunch

Some sesidents of Montreal’s Villeray neighbourhood were witness to an alligator calmly crossing a busy street Sunday and a video of the incident went viral. It turns out the reptile had escaped from a parked van.

The video of the bizarre incident was shared by local resident Mayssam Samaha, who tweeted the video with the caption, “Just an alligator crossing Jarry, no big deal”.

The video shows the reptile crossing Jarry street near Chateaubriand Avenue and proceeding under a car. The alligator reportedly hid under the car, and caught the attention of a few passersby.

Watch the video here:

The police later confirmed that the reptile belonged to a company which conducts exotic animal demonstrations.

The alligator reportedly made a run for the automatic door when the employees stopped for lunch. According to the police, the animal was later captured and returned to the van.

Many expressed concern for the animal’s well being, given the cold temperature and traffic. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

