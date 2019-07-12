Viral Video: Brave canine chases wild bear away from backyard, wins hearts online

A video of a dog chasing a black bear away from a family home has impressed many after it went viral on social media. The footage of the encounter between the two was captured on the backyard security camera of a man named by user Mark Stinziano, who later took to Facebook to share the same. According to an ABC report, the incident happened in Hewitt, New York.

Describing the incident, Stinziano said, “My neighbour’s dog is getting a steak dinner next time I see him. He is an awesome pup that comes to check on the kids from time to time. Now he is keeping them safe! This was tonight in my backyard…” In the one-minute video, the bear can be seen in the backyard eating from a bird feeder when the dog Riley charges towards it and chases the wild animal away.

Watch the video here:

Viewed over 40 thousand times, the video was flooded with people complimenting the dog. However, there were others who felt bad for the hungry bear. “Wow! That is one brave doggie. He’s lucky the bear didn’t retaliate,” read one of the many comments on the post.